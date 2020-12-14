North Platte Public Schools annual report sees bright spots in difficult year

“It was definitely an educational experience in a positive way,” Morrell said in an interview following the meeting. “I learned so much about how districts run, the budget and the operations of it.”

He said he made a lot of new acquaintances and friends through his time on the board.

“It’s been a positive experience, especially with the hiring of Dr. Hanson and to see all the accomplishments through the district’s strategic plan,” Morrell said. “The biggest one for me is just seeing the internship and the school business partners and the Career Academy get started.”

Angela Blaesi was elected to the Ward 2 seat and will begin her tenure at the January board meeting.

The board presented the annual superintendent evaluation.

“Dr. Hanson received high marks from all of us in all areas,” said Skip Altig, board president.

Board member Ivan Mitchell said Hanson “meets or exceeds our expectations” in all areas of his work.

“I think he has done a great job in general,” Morrell said. “I appreciated the workshops he has done with the board and the fact that he is active in the community.”