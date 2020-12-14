North Platte Public Schools annual report sees bright spots in difficult year

The North Platte Public Schools District leadership presented the 2019-20 annual report that highlighted a number of accomplishments despite the difficulties a pandemic.
One highlight was that 100% of 2019-20 North Platte High School students who were on pace to graduate prior to the pandemic had successfully completed their graduation requirements.
Superintendent Ron Hanson pointed out a summary of the major accomplishments within the district that have happened over the past five years, including the District Welcome Center, School-Business Partnership Program, Ladybug Crossing Daycare partnership and the internship and apprenticeship programs.
“We have accomplished several things throughout this timeframe through strategic planning,” Hanson said. “We have several members of the administrative team who will be speaking to you this evening as we’re quite proud of our accomplishments and we’re going to take the time to share that with the board.”
The report covered a plethora of areas within the district including the financial report that showed $23.7 million went to all instruction costs. That came to 54.42% of the total budget.
The annual report is available for viewing on the district website at nppsd.org.
The board recognized outgoing board member Mike Morrell for his eight years of service with several gifts.
“It was definitely an educational experience in a positive way,” Morrell said in an interview following the meeting. “I learned so much about how districts run, the budget and the operations of it.”
He said he made a lot of new acquaintances and friends through his time on the board.
“It’s been a positive experience, especially with the hiring of Dr. Hanson and to see all the accomplishments through the district’s strategic plan,” Morrell said. “The biggest one for me is just seeing the internship and the school business partners and the Career Academy get started.”
Angela Blaesi was elected to the Ward 2 seat and will begin her tenure at the January board meeting.
The board presented the annual superintendent evaluation.
“Dr. Hanson received high marks from all of us in all areas,” said Skip Altig, board president.
Board member Ivan Mitchell said Hanson “meets or exceeds our expectations” in all areas of his work.
“I think he has done a great job in general,” Morrell said. “I appreciated the workshops he has done with the board and the fact that he is active in the community.”
Matt Pederson said Hanson “understands what’s going on in our community.”
“Looking back, I really appreciate what he has done,” said Jo Ann Lundgreen.
The board approved both action items on the night — the 2022-23 school calendar and the Nebraska world language and social studies standards.
State statute requires the Nebraska State Board of Education to “adopt measurable academic content standards for at least the grade levels required for statewide assessment.”
The districts have one year to adopt the standards and the two categories approved on Monday were adopted in September 2019 and November 2019, respectively.
Morrell made the motion to adjourn the meeting for the last act of his tenure on the board.
