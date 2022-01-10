North Platte Public Schools approves contract for Todd Rhodes

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the contract with Todd Rhodes to become the next superintendent beginning July 1.

Board President Skip Altig thanked all who were involved in the interview process over five days in December.

“I think he will take over where Dr. (Ron) Hanson has been leading us,” Altig said, “and continue to lead us down the path of great improvement that has been going on here for the last seven years.”

The contract calls for a base salary of $230,000. Board member Matt Pederson said the base salary is just a portion of the costs to the district.

“Obviously that number jumps out at people,” Pederson said. “But I think it’s important to note that in this contract, Dr. Rhodes has chosen not to receive any insurance benefits from the district.”

Pederson said that cuts down on the overall costs significantly.

The interview process was lengthy and the Nebraska Association of School Boards guided the board through each step.