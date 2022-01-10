North Platte Public Schools approves contract for Todd Rhodes

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the contract with Todd Rhodes to become the next superintendent beginning July 1.
Board President Skip Altig thanked all who were involved in the interview process over five days in December.
“I think he will take over where Dr. (Ron) Hanson has been leading us,” Altig said, “and continue to lead us down the path of great improvement that has been going on here for the last seven years.”
The contract calls for a base salary of $230,000. Board member Matt Pederson said the base salary is just a portion of the costs to the district.
“Obviously that number jumps out at people,” Pederson said. “But I think it’s important to note that in this contract, Dr. Rhodes has chosen not to receive any insurance benefits from the district.”
Pederson said that cuts down on the overall costs significantly.
The interview process was lengthy and the Nebraska Association of School Boards guided the board through each step.
“I also think it’s important to note we don’t hire just anybody off the street,” board member Angela Blaesi said. “These guys have their doctorates and they are in charge of all of administration and all of our teachers.”
Blaesi said the superintendent has a very important job.
“Paying minimum wage is not an option,” Blaesi said.
The board also approved the contract with Ladybug Crossing for 2021-26, which includes the cost of property tax on the portion of Osgood School the day care uses.
The total rent including property tax is $1,245.20 per month, and the contract includes provisions for the district to reclaim the space should district enrollment grow.
Four community members who participated in the speech and debate and drama programs at North Platte High School spoke out concerning the removal of coaches David Cooper and Staysha Adams.
“The board and possibly the administration in general, in my opinion,” Kaden Griesfeller said, “handled the situation kind of poorly.”
Griesfeller, Brent Hansen and Aden Reed each said the students were not informed of the decision until the day before a speech meet. The former students each said the students should have been given more information about the decision and process.
Another former student, Joshua Stoner, said he wanted to focus on the positives of his experience being part of the program. After his mother was diagnosed with a brain tumor, Stoner said speech and debate team, as well as Cooper and Adams, became his family.
“I was allowed to have a home in speech and theater,” Stoner said. “There are really some amazing things that would not have happened without David Cooper and Staysha Adams.”
Stoner offered his gratitude for how the coaches and students helped him manage the struggles with his mom’s health.
Cooper and Adams were dismissed from their coaching positions on Dec. 10. At the time Tina Smith, the district’s director of communications, said the district does not discuss the specifics of any personnel matter.
Brandy Buscher, student services director, gave a report on Gaggle Therapy, a telehealth counseling option. She said it is a service that fills the gap for students seeking mental health therapy and counseling.
“It is a band-aid, not a long-term solution,” Buscher said.
Local providers are overwhelmed and their schedules too full to meet all the needs of students and their families. Buscher said there is a shortage of local professionals, so the Gaggle service can step in to provide those services until the student and family can connect with a local provider.
Board member Jo Ann Lundgreen asked what was being done to increase the local service providers.
“Everybody’s trying,” Buscher said. “It’s just that everybody’s so busy. Because they are (good counselors), they’re booked up.”
More by Job Vigil
Reporter Job Vigil's favorite stories from 2021
“My heroes are my wife and my little girl,” said Budke after his battle with COVID-19. “The care at Great Plains Health was extraordinary."
The Anatomage table can manipulate four “cadavers” to identify parts of the human body and to perform highly technical virtual operations. It was purchased through a reVISION Action Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education.
“I was like, we have all this space, it’s pretty decent size,” said Jason Jensen. “All the plumbing, all the electrical, everything’s already there, why don’t we just remodel it to live in and sell our house to essentially get debt free.”
Fundraising to construct a Community Build Playground in place of the old Centennial Park playground is now approximately one-third of the way…
Nebraska reminds Jiaming Duan where she was born and raised in China.