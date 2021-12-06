North Platte Public Schools board approves bid for part of Adams Middle School HVAC project

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the bid for the Phase 4A of Adams Middle School’s HVAC project.

Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance, said there is ESSERS II grant money available for the project. Phase 4A is specifically targeting the instructional wing of the school on the west side of the building.

“(The money) is set aside to start the process of upgrading the HVAC systems at Adams,” Simpson said, “so that we can improve air quality as well as eradicate the COVID, according to the guidelines established by the feds.”

Simpson’s reasoning for recommending approval of Phase 4A and rejecting Phases 3A — lunch area and additional class space — and 4B — office space — is to focus on the instructional wing at the school first.

“Our focus, No. 1, based upon ESSERS and what we need to do is to address the instructional wing at any of our schools first,” Simpson said, “before we move on to any additional areas within a school to accomplish that.”

The board agreed and voted to reject the bids for 3A and 4B. The cost for Phase 4A will be a little over $1.18 million.