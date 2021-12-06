North Platte Public Schools board approves bid for part of Adams Middle School HVAC project

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the bid for the Phase 4A of Adams Middle School’s HVAC project.
Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance, said there is ESSERS II grant money available for the project. Phase 4A is specifically targeting the instructional wing of the school on the west side of the building.
“(The money) is set aside to start the process of upgrading the HVAC systems at Adams,” Simpson said, “so that we can improve air quality as well as eradicate the COVID, according to the guidelines established by the feds.”
Simpson’s reasoning for recommending approval of Phase 4A and rejecting Phases 3A — lunch area and additional class space — and 4B — office space — is to focus on the instructional wing at the school first.
“Our focus, No. 1, based upon ESSERS and what we need to do is to address the instructional wing at any of our schools first,” Simpson said, “before we move on to any additional areas within a school to accomplish that.”
The board agreed and voted to reject the bids for 3A and 4B. The cost for Phase 4A will be a little over $1.18 million.
Low bids approved for the individual aspects of the project were: ceiling demo, $39,500; ceiling install, $107,855; HVC, $429,000; plumbing, $307,000; and electrical, $298,843.
The annual report indicated a number of accomplishments by the district including moving all schools in the district into the “good” rating or higher. No schools were placed in the “needs improvement” category.
Enrollment numbers have dropped consistently over the past five years with the average class size ranging between 19-21 students. Enrollment for 2020-21 is 3,697, down from 3,884 the previous year.
Tina Smith, director of communications, indicated there were 313 total 2021 graduates.
“Fifty-eight students in the class hold a GPA of 3.90 or higher,” Smith said, “and 28 of these students earned a perfect 4.00 GPA.”
She said more than 80 students have successfully completed 12 or more college credits.
“Collectively, this class earned nearly $3.5 million in scholarships,” Smith said.
The board approved the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school calendars, which moved graduation day from Mother’s Day to the second Saturday in May.
“I’ve heard from a number of people who said they appreciate moving graduation date,” said board member Matt Pederson. Jo Ann Lundgreen echoed Pederson.
Changes in the early graduation policy were approved, which changed the language of the requirements. The changes made policy consistent with all graduation requirements. Early graduation applicants must have completed classes with “passing grades in required courses” as do those who graduate in May.
The board will discuss making changes to the lease agreement with Ladybug Crossing to include requiring a notice of one year should the district need to reclaim the space used by the child care business. Also up for consideration is amending the contract to meet the changes in property taxes assessed for the use of the building. The board will vote on the contract at the January meeting.
The board approved the School District ward boundaries as established by gWorks.
The board will conduct a special meeting at noon on Wednesday at McKinley Education Center to assess the superintendent candidates. They will go into executive session for the discussion, then will reconvene the public meeting to vote on the finalists.
Board President Skip Altig attended the meeting via Zoom, but abstained from all votes.