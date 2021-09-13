North Platte Public Schools board approves budget, property tax request

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the 2021-22 budget and property tax request at Monday’s regular meeting.

The budget is set at $85.62 million for all funds and the property tax request is $27.72 million of the overall budget. The tax rate, including Lake Maloney School bonds, is 1.137550 cents per $100 of valuation, which is a slight decrease from the 2020 tax rate by about .001 cents per $100 of valuation.

During the superintendent’s report, Ron Hanson announced his resignation effective at the end of his current contract on June 30, 2022, and the board voted to accept his resignation.

School Board President Skip Altig moved to select the Nebraska Association of School Boards as the search firm to find the district’s next superintendent.

“We used the NASB seven years ago and that turned out well for us,” Altig said. The board approved the motion.

Resource Officer Jeremiah Johnson presented the annual emergency safety plan and the board voted 6-0 for approval.

Also on Monday, the board approved the Paraprofessional 2021-24 Negotiated Agreement with the district.

The next regular meeting of the board is set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11.

