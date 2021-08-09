North Platte Public Schools board approves Return to School Plan for 2021-22 school year

The resolution includes “layered prevention strategies with clear, actionable steps that are advisable before students and employees return to school buildings.”

Those strategies give consideration for each building to be monitored individually when either contact tracing or positive tests reach a certain threshold.

“What I mean by that is we’ll monitor the internal factors,” Hanson said, “as we did last year.”

A weekly meeting of school administration and health professionals will keep the district updated on possible spread of COVID-19.

“We will have a threshold based on last year’s data,” Hanson said. “So, in other words, when does a school come to a point where other safety protocols need to be implemented.”

Hanson said if a school reaches 5% to 10% of the students and staff who have either been exposed or tested positive, the district will consider stronger measures.

During the public comment time, four individuals spoke against having a mask mandate for students and staff. Shane and Courtney Koehn each said they did not agree with the plan and did not agree with Hanson being given the sole power to make decisions on the plan.