North Platte Public Schools board approves Return to School Plan for 2021-22 school year

The North Platte Public Schools District’s Return to School Plan met approval from all six Board of Education members at Monday’s meeting.
The district sought input from patrons and although there was not a consensus for approval, 43.6% said the plan was acceptable, 13% said they would like to see more rules to keep students and staff safe, and 43.4% said they would like fewer rules. As of Monday morning, there were 770 responses.
Superintendent Ron Hanson said the district learned a lot from last year.
“I want to point out that this plan is very flexible, adaptable and responsive,” Hanson said. “It’s designed for two main purposes, to keep our students and staff safe and to keep schools open for the 2021-22 school year.”
The plan allows Hanson to work with health professionals, including the West Central District Health Department, and the administration at each school.
“If you recall, we had to do something similar last year,” Hanson said. “We had a very successful year last year.”
He said there are components from last year’s plan in the 2021-22 plan.
“We will continue to review this plan and update it because I think there’s a lot to learn yet regarding the new delta variant that’s moving across the country,” Hanson said.
The resolution includes “layered prevention strategies with clear, actionable steps that are advisable before students and employees return to school buildings.”
Those strategies give consideration for each building to be monitored individually when either contact tracing or positive tests reach a certain threshold.
“What I mean by that is we’ll monitor the internal factors,” Hanson said, “as we did last year.”
A weekly meeting of school administration and health professionals will keep the district updated on possible spread of COVID-19.
“We will have a threshold based on last year’s data,” Hanson said. “So, in other words, when does a school come to a point where other safety protocols need to be implemented.”
Hanson said if a school reaches 5% to 10% of the students and staff who have either been exposed or tested positive, the district will consider stronger measures.
During the public comment time, four individuals spoke against having a mask mandate for students and staff. Shane and Courtney Koehn each said they did not agree with the plan and did not agree with Hanson being given the sole power to make decisions on the plan.
“When it comes to the resolution, I hope you take into consideration that you are the elected officials here,” Shane Koehn said. “We did not elect the superintendent so we’re hoping you would not pass that resolution and keep that control to yourself throughout the school year.”
Courtney Koehn said even though it is an opinion, she and Shane are “disappointed” in having the mask mandates again.
“You need to realize that not everyone does agree with this mask mandate,” Courtney said.
Jennifer Thomas and Karla Downey also offered similar opposition to the mask mandates included in the plan.
“We heard a lot tonight about how we are to make decisions, and that’s true,” board member Matt Pederson said. “But what we do as a board is very limited.”
One of those decisions the board makes, Pederson said, is selecting the superintendent.
“We put a lot of trust in our superintendent, that’s why we hired him,” Pederson said. “What I like about this resolution is it gives Dr. Hanson and administration the authority to make those tough decisions when things change.”
Pederson said the administration can’t come back to the board for every decision that needs to be made when something needs to change.
“There has to be a little bit of a pragmatic approach to this,” board member Ivan Mitchell said.
Mitchell said there was a lot of discussion in subcommittee about what could change if the threshold was passed.
“We can’t call a special board meeting every time something like this happens,” Mitchell said. “We feel very confident with the thought process of Dr. Hanson and where he’s at.”