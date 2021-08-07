 Skip to main content
North Platte Public Schools Board likely to finalize Return to School Plan
North Platte Public Schools Board likely to finalize Return to School Plan

The North Platte Public Schools Board will consider approving the district’s Return to School Plan at Monday’s meeting.

The district has sought patrons’ input on the plan at nppsd.org. The plan includes protocols concerning restrictions for visitors who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19, as well as directives for students and teachers.

Among other items, the board also will consider:

» Changing the October board meeting date from Oct. 11 to Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

» Approval of Policy No. 5003 on admission of part-time students.

» Approval of a resolution to activate, effective Tuesday, the revised policies that have been approved throughout the year.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McKinley Education Center.

