North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approves salary, benefits package

“The incoming class of teachers and administrators is outstanding,” Mills said.

He said that generally, most difficult positions to fill are science and special education, but this year that was not the case.

“We’ve hired four special education teachers,” Mills said, and have filled the open science positions.

A few open positions remain, including journalism and English.

Hanson gave a report on the discussion of school boundaries.

“This is a lot of information and we’ll continue to keep the board informed so they can make their decisions,” Hanson said. “We took a look at our school boundaries and we put some scenarios in place.”

Hanson said the boundaries are currently fluid, allowing parents to request the school they want their children to attend.

“We’ve been pretty flexible with that,” Hanson said.

If all boundaries were honored and everyone had to go to their home school, he said, it would create an imbalance across the district.

“What the data tells us is that what we have is working,” Hanson said.