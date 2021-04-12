North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approves salary, benefits package

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the administrative salary and benefits package at Monday’s meeting.
Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said the compensation package reflects a 0.6% increase for the administrators in total.
“I work with my business officials across the state on determining position and their compensation,” Simpson said, “so that Dr. (Ron) Hanson and myself have comparable data within our array of schools.”
The array of schools includes Scottsbluff, Lexington, Kearney, Hastings, Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont.
“Within that, we want to make sure we are comparable within our administrative array,” Simpson said. “Not only do we look at their compensation, but we also look at job assignment, contract days, experience in education and performance within North Platte Public Schools.”
Simpson said the compensation, excluding the superintendent’s compensation, is a reduction of 4.5%. The drop is due to changes in the administrative staff.
Skip Altig, board president, pointed out the total package increase of 0.6% was due mainly to full family insurance offered to all administration.
The board heard several reports including a staffing update from Kevin Mills, director of human resources. Mills said there were nine resignations since last meeting, but 12 hires.
“The incoming class of teachers and administrators is outstanding,” Mills said.
He said that generally, most difficult positions to fill are science and special education, but this year that was not the case.
“We’ve hired four special education teachers,” Mills said, and have filled the open science positions.
A few open positions remain, including journalism and English.
Hanson gave a report on the discussion of school boundaries.
“This is a lot of information and we’ll continue to keep the board informed so they can make their decisions,” Hanson said. “We took a look at our school boundaries and we put some scenarios in place.”
Hanson said the boundaries are currently fluid, allowing parents to request the school they want their children to attend.
“We’ve been pretty flexible with that,” Hanson said.
If all boundaries were honored and everyone had to go to their home school, he said, it would create an imbalance across the district.
“What the data tells us is that what we have is working,” Hanson said.
For long-range facility planning, Hanson said the district will prepare a school utilization study and a plan to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the schools’ operation.
Hanson also said the district has space to handle an influx of students if the proposed beef plant is built.
During the public comments, North Platte residents Krystle Rhoades and Dr. Narayana Koduri both voiced their disapproval at the possibility of incorporating Lake/Osgood students into other district schools.
The agenda indicated the discussion by the board was to consider that action by the year 2022-23.
