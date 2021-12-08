North Platte Public Schools Board of Education reviews superintendent applications

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education met Wednesday to go over resumes of 12 applicants for the position of superintendent of schools.

The board went into executive session to discuss the applications. Board President Skip Altig was absent and Vice President Jo Ann Lundgreen conducted the meeting.

Shari Becker, director of search services for Nebraska Association of School Boards, gave direction to the board throughout the process of selecting finalists.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There are some very high quality individuals in the group,” Becker said.

Interviews of the top four candidates will begin Monday evening. Each candidate will spend a full day in North Platte, with the board doing public interviews each evening at 6:30 p.m.

After the individual interviews of the top four candidates, the board will meet at noon Dec. 17 to deliberate on the selection of the next superintendent.

Becker said after her organization has had the opportunity to contact applicants who were not invited to interview, the names of the finalists will be made public.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.