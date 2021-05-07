North Platte Public Schools Board of Education to meet Monday

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will continue to update its policies at Monday’s meeting.

The board will vote on recognizing the North Platte Para Educator Association as the exclusive bargaining agent for the district’s non-supervisory classified staff for the 2021-23 contract year.

A request of approval for administrative discretion to sell excess equipment via an as-needed auction is also on the agenda.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.