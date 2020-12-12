North Platte Public Schools board to consider adopting state standards on world language and social studies

North Platte school board members Monday will consider adopting the state’s world language and social studies standards and adopt the district’s proposed 2022-23 calendar.

The board’s final scheduled meeting of 2020 starts at 5:30 p.m. in the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.

It’ll also be the final full meeting for former school board President Mike Morrell, who is retiring after eight years.

Angela Blaesi, who defeated Brooke Luenenborg in the Nov. 3 election, will replace Morrell as a Ward 2 board member at the January meeting.

Nebraska’s current standards for teaching world languages and social studies were adopted in late 2019 by the State Board of Education.

Both sets of standards are available online on the Nebraska Department of Education website at education.ne.gov.

Adoption of the 2022-23 calendar would follow the district’s recent practice of setting its calendars two school years in advance.

If adopted, 2022-23 classes would start Aug. 15, 2022, for kindergartners through North Platte High School freshmen and Aug. 16 for grades 10-12. Classes for 2021-22 will start Aug. 16 and 17 respectively.