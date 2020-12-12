North Platte Public Schools board to consider adopting state standards on world language and social studies

North Platte school board members Monday will consider adopting the state’s world language and social studies standards and adopt the district’s proposed 2022-23 calendar.
The board’s final scheduled meeting of 2020 starts at 5:30 p.m. in the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.
It’ll also be the final full meeting for former school board President Mike Morrell, who is retiring after eight years.
Angela Blaesi, who defeated Brooke Luenenborg in the Nov. 3 election, will replace Morrell as a Ward 2 board member at the January meeting.
Nebraska’s current standards for teaching world languages and social studies were adopted in late 2019 by the State Board of Education.
Both sets of standards are available online on the Nebraska Department of Education website at education.ne.gov.
Adoption of the 2022-23 calendar would follow the district’s recent practice of setting its calendars two school years in advance.
If adopted, 2022-23 classes would start Aug. 15, 2022, for kindergartners through North Platte High School freshmen and Aug. 16 for grades 10-12. Classes for 2021-22 will start Aug. 16 and 17 respectively.
North Platte High School’s Class of 2023 would graduate on May 7, 2023, compared with May 9 for the Class of 2021 and May 15 for the Class of 2022.
In other business, the school board will:
» Consider resignations of a dozen teachers across the district. Eleven would leave May 19, the end of the current school year, while the other would leave when the first semester ends Dec. 18.
» Consider a teaching contract for Dr. Jenna Christensen for the 2021-22 school year.
» Vote on the next set of revised school district policies to take effect in time for 2021-22.
» Discuss the upcoming annual evaluation for Superintendent Ron Hanson.
