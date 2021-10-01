North Platte Public Schools board to discuss enrollment decrease at meeting

A preliminary report on the North Platte Public Schools 2021-22 enrollment numbers indicate a decrease of 97 students across the district from 3,697 to 3,600.

The final totals were calculated by the district at the end of the day on Friday and Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance, will explain those figures at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

The preliminary numbers show an increase at the high school level from 1,204 to 1,221, an increase of 17 students. The largest decrease is 25 students at Cody Elementary — 227 to 202.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F. St., and masks are required for those who plan to attend.

The board will hear an update on the superintendent search as well as other regular reports from district leadership.

In other business, the school resource officer contract will be up for approval and the North Platte Education Association will be recognized as the bargaining agent for NPPS certified staff.