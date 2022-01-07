North Platte Public Schools board to vote Monday on new superintendent contract

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will vote Monday to approve the contract with Todd Rhodes, who was selected to become superintendent beginning July 1.
The superintendent’s salary for the contract year will be $230,000, paid monthly beginning in July. Current Superintendent Ron Hanson’s salary is $237,258.
The district will not provide health and dental insurance for Rhodes. A $10,000 term life insurance policy will be provided.
Officers for 2022 will be elected at Monday’s meeting. The board will elect a president, vice president, secretary and treasurer from its members.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center.
The board will consider approval of Ladybug Crossing’s contract to continue leasing a portion of Osgood Elementary School. The child care center’s lease would be for $1,245.20 per month.
Telegraph staff reports
