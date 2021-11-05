North Platte Public Schools Board will request to move December meeting

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will request approval to move the December meeting to Dec. 6 and schedule additional meetings in December to facilitate the superintendent search.

The board meets on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.

Stuart Simpson, the district’s executive director of finance, will report on final official enrollment numbers for 2021-22, which show 3,597 students, down 100 students from 2020-21.

Other action items are :

» A resolution to transfer funds from the North Platte High School bond fund to the district’s general fund. Bonds for construction of North Platte High School have been paid off, so the bond fund is no longer needed.

» The district will request approval of the annual audit report prepared by Dana F. Cole & Co.