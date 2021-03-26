North Platte Public Schools encourages public to provide feedback on proposed health standards

Local school districts are pondering controversial health education standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education earlier this month,
The NDE’s 60-page draft Nebraska Health Education Standards were written by a team of educators, including school administrators and elementary, middle and high school teachers in the fields of physical education, health, and family and consumer science.
The proposed standards include teaching children about gender identity and gender stereotypes as early as first grade. They emphasize teaching children respect for people of all genders, gender expressions and gender identities, according to an Omaha World-Herald story March 10.
“After reviewing the new health standards, there are some concerns regarding the content and the age appropriateness in which these standards will be taught, particularly in the human growth and development domain,” North Platte Public Schools Superintendent Ron Hanson said in an email. “NDE is in the process of seeking input. We, NPPS, have provided our feedback and we encourage the public to do the same.”
Hanson said NPPS has not discussed any adoption or implementation plans while the process continues at the state level.
“There is much work to be completed before local districts begin these discussions,” Hanson said.
The district’s current health curriculum, provided to The Telegraph, contains nine-week essential health skills courses for middle school students. The subject matter includes understanding health and wellness in sixth grade, mental and emotional health in seventh grade, and medications and drugs in eighth grade.
Other subjects include personal hygiene, physical activity, healthy relationships, and sexually transmitted infections and HIV/AIDS.
The document states that sex is not discussed with students in grades K-5 “other than explaining the body parts that are sexual organs.” Parental permission is required in order for the district to discuss puberty with fourth and fifth grade students.
Hershey Public Schools Superintendent Jane Davis and school board President Steve Koch issued a statement concerning the NDE proposal.
“The proposed health standards are currently in the public input phase of adoption,” Davis and Koch wrote. “Hershey Public Schools teachers, administration and board will be using this phase to provide the Nebraska Department of Education input on the proposed health standards which will reflect our school, community and stakeholders.”
Davis and Koch said they are thankful that decisions about curriculum and instruction are made locally by the Hershey school board, administration and classroom teachers.
Hershey Public Schools provided an overview of its current health curriculum that begins in elementary grades, covering the topics of nutrition and the importance of staying physically active. The topic of puberty is titled “Always Changing & Growing” and is “specifically designed for fifth grade girls and boys.” The program offers resources to help educators and parents teach the important topics of puberty and development, according to the document.
Kevin Dodson, superintendent of North Platte Catholic Schools, said the parochial school is not subject to the state standards.
“We do not have to adopt the standards that NDE puts forth,” Dodson said, “especially the ones that might be in contradiction to church teachings.”
The proposed health standards brought strong comment from Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“I am calling on the Nebraska Department of Education to scrap their proposed sex education topics that are included in their draft health standards,” Ricketts said in a statement March 11. “The new standards from the department would not only teach young children age-inappropriate content starting in kindergarten, but also inject non-scientific, political ideas into curriculum standards. The sex education standards represent a significant shift in approach to health education, and many of the new themes are sensitive topics that should be addressed by parents at home and not by schools.” He urged parents to share their reactions with the Education Department.
This story includes material from the Omaha World-Herald.
