North Platte Public Schools encourages public to provide feedback on proposed health standards

Hershey Public Schools provided an overview of its current health curriculum that begins in elementary grades, covering the topics of nutrition and the importance of staying physically active. The topic of puberty is titled “Always Changing & Growing” and is “specifically designed for fifth grade girls and boys.” The program offers resources to help educators and parents teach the important topics of puberty and development, according to the document.

Kevin Dodson, superintendent of North Platte Catholic Schools, said the parochial school is not subject to the state standards.

“We do not have to adopt the standards that NDE puts forth,” Dodson said, “especially the ones that might be in contradiction to church teachings.”

The proposed health standards brought strong comment from Gov. Pete Ricketts.