North Platte Public Schools Foundation recognizes staff

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation has announced the 2020-21 Staff of the Year awards. The staff members were recognized at the Backyard BBQ on Aug. 27.
They are:
» Teacher of the year, pre-K through fifth grade: Warren Lannon, Jefferson Elementary School.
» Teacher of the year, sixth through 12th grades: Sasha Welch, North Platte High School.
» Support staff person of the year: Mark Vahle, North Platte High School.
» Bulldog of Excellence: Kelli Sheets, English Learner coordinator for K-5.
» Administrators of the Year: Harmoni Wagner, principal at Washington Elementary, and Vikki Carlson, director of secondary teaching and learning.
Warren Lannon is a fifth grade teacher at Jefferson.
Jefferson Principal Jeff Ellsworth said in his nomination, “Lannon is a positive male role model. He always remains calm and offers a great perspective to his students. He also organizes and participates in after-school activities with students that are not in Kids Klub where they play games on the playground after school on his own time.”
Lannon also had perfect attendance for the 2020-21 school year. He is a 2011 NPHS graduate and was hired in January 2016 as a substitute. He started full-time with the district in August 2016 as a fourth grade teacher and moved to fifth grade the following year.
Sasha Welch teaches math at North Platte High School.
One of her nominations included the following: “Sasha Welch is one of those teachers that can 100% be counted on to go the extra mile for every student that walks into her room. Whether it was during COVID-19 and she was Zooming kids while they were in the middle of a field to help them understand their assignment, to creating countless videos to help her students fully grasp the material.”
“She goes above and beyond to make students feel like they have a home in her classroom,” the nomination said. “She loves each and every student that walks into her classroom, and they become family. To see the atmosphere she has built in her room is amazing. Not every student is a huge fan of math, but they will work hard to ensure they don’t disappoint her..”
Welch is a 2004 NPHS graduate and was hired in 2009 as a 10th to 12th grade math teacher at NPHS. She is currently the high ability learner (HAL) coordinator and has been involved in continuous improvement teams.
Mark Vahle filled a position this year that came with an exponential learning curve, the foundation said. He became the main office administrative assistant at NPHS and did it “with grit, humor and hard work. In spite of all the unknowns, constantly changing health mandates and everything that we threw at him, he managed to get us through it all. He and his support team deserve huge kudos this year.”
Vahle was hired in 2014 as a special education paraprofessional at NPHS. He recently moved from attendance administrative assistant to assistant to the principal, Scott Siegel.
Kelli Sheets serves all of the district’s K-5 English Learner students, ensuring that students are receiving individualized English Learner services. The district has over 100 students speaking more than 15 languages.
Harmoni Wagner and Vikki Carlson each received the Administrator of the Year award.
Wagner is the principal at Washington Elementary School.
Mariah Mayfield said in her nomination of Wagner: “She is so great with the students and staff. You’ll always see her in the hallways and the kids aren’t afraid to talk to her or ask questions. She is easy to ask for advice and even help with a student or issue. She also always goes above and beyond to make sure her staff feels appreciated. She had made my first year at Washington amazing. I couldn’t have asked for a better boss.”
Wagner was hired in 2006 and started working for the district as a special education teacher before becoming principal of Washington in 2019.
Carlson is the director of secondary teaching and learning.
Kelli Sheets wrote of Carlson: “She exemplifies what a good leader is. She is a team player and wants everyone to find success. She is an advocate for students and teachers, and works each day to make NPPSD the best. In EL, she is my go-to, and she goes above and beyond to help me problem solve, work through issues, celebrate successes and is always there for support. She puts relationships first, and it shows.
“Our district would not be where it is without her guidance.”
Carlson is a 1987 NPHS graduate. She worked as a teacher for the district from 1996 to 2002. When she was rehired in 2006, she was a teacher and assistant principal at NPHS, then a teacher and assistant principal at Adams Middle School. In 2016 she accepted her current position.
Nominations for the staff awards came from students, parents, community members and school district employees. Teacher and staff member award winners received a plaque and a $250 cash award. Administrators received a plaque and $500 extra budget for their building/administrative area.