North Platte Public Schools Foundation recognizes staff

Sasha Welch teaches math at North Platte High School.

One of her nominations included the following: “Sasha Welch is one of those teachers that can 100% be counted on to go the extra mile for every student that walks into her room. Whether it was during COVID-19 and she was Zooming kids while they were in the middle of a field to help them understand their assignment, to creating countless videos to help her students fully grasp the material.”

“She goes above and beyond to make students feel like they have a home in her classroom,” the nomination said. “She loves each and every student that walks into her classroom, and they become family. To see the atmosphere she has built in her room is amazing. Not every student is a huge fan of math, but they will work hard to ensure they don’t disappoint her..”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Welch is a 2004 NPHS graduate and was hired in 2009 as a 10th to 12th grade math teacher at NPHS. She is currently the high ability learner (HAL) coordinator and has been involved in continuous improvement teams.