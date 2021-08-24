North Platte Public Schools Foundation to honor 2020 and 2021 Distinguished Alumni Friday

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation will be honoring both the 2020 and the 2021 Distinguished Alumni at Education After Hours on Friday at the Prairie Arts Center.
The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.
The 2020 Distinguished Alumni are Capt. Ronnie B. Baker (Class of 1961), Cheri (Edis) Erickson (1962) and the Rev. Richard Paul Hansen (1970).
The 2021 Distinguished Alumni are Gilbert “Gil” Wilkinson (1960), Marvin Webb (1965), Deborah Murphy (1968).
The foundation provided information on all six honorees.
2020 Distinguished Alumni
Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Ronnie B. Baker, Class of 1961, is married to the former Patricia Kruse of Lombard, Illinois. They live in Weaverville, North Carolina, in the mountains about 10 miles north of Asheville, where he worked and traveled from home as the Southeast Headquarters Representative for the Sea Cadet Program until his final retirement June 1, 2019.
He has one daughter, a stepdaughter, a stepson, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Among Baker’s key assignments were:
» Commanding officer of the Naval Air Facility in Washington, D.C., the world’s largest such facility.
» Commanding officer of the Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center in Washington, the nation’s largest reserve center.
» Staff director for the deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for Reserve Affairs.
Baker earned numerous awards including the Legion of Merit (two awards), Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Air Medal (four awards), Navy Commendation Medal (two awards), Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal (two awards), Defense Service Medal (two awards), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal “Korea” and Vietnam Service Medal (seven awards).
He has been involved in several youth development programs since leaving active-duty service in 1995, including the Young Marines and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Program.
Cheri (Edis) Erickson, Class of 1962, was born and raised in North Platte. After graduation from North Platte High School, she graduated with a degree in elementary education from Kearney State College in 1966.
She taught fifth grade at McDonald Elementary for two years and taught middle school at Maxwell for two years. After the birth of her second son in 1970, she became a full-time mother.
In 1972, Erickson opened a home-decor shop called The Decorator in the brand-new Westfield Shopping Center. The business operated for 23 years until she closed it in 1995.
She volunteered many hours reading to elementary students, baking cupcakes and cookies for the students, participating in PTA efforts and providing tutoring assistance, She was instrumental in helping to create and assist an omnibus program for gifted and talented students.
Erickson served on the North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series board and was a charter member of the board of directors for the North Platte Community Playhouse Guild.
The Rev. Richard Paul Hansen, Class of 1970, is a retired teaching elder with the Presbyterian Church of the United States. He was ordained on Sept. 20, 1980.
Hansen was born in North Platte and attended Cody Elementary School.
During his senior year, he worked after school and Saturdays selling shoes for a shoe store downtown. Previously he worked at the Hinky Dinky grocery store.
Hansen and his wife, Marilyn, will celebrate 50 years of marriage in 2024. They have three children and two grandchildren. He and his wife live in Annapolis, Maryland.
His hobbies include backpacking, canoeing and kayaking, sailing and gardening.
Hansen earned his Bachelor of Science at Iowa State University of Science and Technology in 1974, Master of Divinity at Bethel Theological Seminary in 1979, Master of Theology at Princeton Theological Seminary in 1980 and Doctor of Ministry degree in 1996 at Fuller Theological Seminary.
Among his experiences, he was professor of systematic theology at the Ethiopian Graduate School of Theology from 2010 to 2014. Currently he is a leadership coach and consultant with the Outreach Foundation, coaching and equipping African denominational and nongovernmental-organization leaders.
Hansen’s book, “Paradox Lost: Rediscovering the Mystery of God” (Zondervan, 2016), focuses on how Christians can reclaim and embrace biblical paradox as a pathway to more fully experiencing God. He also has numerous published sermons and journal articles including “Why People Don’t Pray,” “The Playful Preacher” and “The Sound of Clashing Expectations,” in the Leadership Journal.
2021 Distinguished Alumni
After graduating from North Platte High School, Gilbert “Gil” Wilkinson, Class of 1960, attended Parks School of Business in Denver. He married his high school sweetheart, Lynn Cohagen, and was married 51 years before her untimely passing in 2011.
In 1963, he opened an Army surplus store. He spent a few years in the 1960s in a new real estate business with Murray Schad. In the 1970s and 1980s, Wilkinson’s Century 21 franchise was the largest Nebraska residential real estate firm outside Omaha and Lincoln.
Wilkinson has been a business owner and real estate developer in North Platte for six decades. He has served in dozens of leadership positions in the community, including the Chamber of Commerce, Ambassadors, Jaycees, Boy Scouts and NPHS Booster Club, and has coached youth sports.
He was honored with a lifetime membership to the Nebraska Jaycees in 1976 for his outstanding service in the organization. A life membership to the Jefferson School PTA was given to him for his contributions to the school and its students. He had a passion for the outdoors and Scouting, and was a den dad and scoutmaster of Troop 291 when his sons were in Boy Scouts.
In 1979 Wilkinson received the Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor for an adult Boy Scout volunteer.
Many boys in the “old neighborhood” still think of him as a second dad. Wilkinson has been described as a developer of people as well as the community of North Platte.
Following graduation from North Platte High School, Marvin Webb, Class of 1965, earned a degree in architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture in 1971 and began his career in Omaha. In 1992 he and his wife, Jeanne, opened their own firm in a home office in Grand Island: Webb and Co. Architects Inc.
Webb’s passion is preserving historic buildings. His designs bring in modern styles while keeping the historic character of the buildings. He has helped restore many buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, following federal guidelines.
Webb has been involved with civic and community organizations including youth sports, church, Regional Planning Commission, Habitat for Humanity, Nebraska State Fair, Boy Scouts, Chamber of Commerce, Building Code Advisory Committee and the Stuhr Museum. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects, serving leadership roles in the Nebraska chapter, including president. Many of his projects involve the Community Redevelopment Authority.
In 2002, his firm received the Small Business of the Year Award from the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
The Webbs have three grown children and several grandchildren.
Deborah Murphy, Class of 1968, was born and raised in North Platte. After graduating from North Platte High School in 1968, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Kearney State College. She has worked as a professional artist since the early 1970s and has shown her work extensively around the Midwest. Murphy has a studio in Omaha and is an adjunct at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha.
Murphy’s work has been shown throughout Nebraska and also in New York, Minnesota, Michigan, Tennessee, California, Illinois, Texas, Arizona, Missouri, New Mexico, Colorado, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Ohio and Oklahoma. Her work has appeared in magazines, calendars and universities, and is in private collections at various locations in Omaha, Lincoln and Kansas City.
Best known for her eastern Nebraska landscapes, especially of the Missouri River and Platte River valleys, Murphy also painted a series of large porch paintings. She was the recipient of a Nebraska Arts Council Artist Fellowship.
Her work can been seen on her website at deborah-june-murphy.com.
In her community, Murphy has been a mentor with the TeamMates program for 20 years and is a regular blood donor for the Red Cross. She has donated proceeds from the sale of her work to benefit various causes. Deborah mentors art students at Metropolitan Community College who have taken her beginning/elementary drawing class over the last 17 years.