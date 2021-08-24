North Platte Public Schools Foundation to honor 2020 and 2021 Distinguished Alumni Friday

He was honored with a lifetime membership to the Nebraska Jaycees in 1976 for his outstanding service in the organization. A life membership to the Jefferson School PTA was given to him for his contributions to the school and its students. He had a passion for the outdoors and Scouting, and was a den dad and scoutmaster of Troop 291 when his sons were in Boy Scouts.

In 1979 Wilkinson received the Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor for an adult Boy Scout volunteer.

Many boys in the “old neighborhood” still think of him as a second dad. Wilkinson has been described as a developer of people as well as the community of North Platte.

Following graduation from North Platte High School, Marvin Webb, Class of 1965, earned a degree in architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture in 1971 and began his career in Omaha. In 1992 he and his wife, Jeanne, opened their own firm in a home office in Grand Island: Webb and Co. Architects Inc.

Webb’s passion is preserving historic buildings. His designs bring in modern styles while keeping the historic character of the buildings. He has helped restore many buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, following federal guidelines.