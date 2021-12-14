North Platte Public Schools interviews second superintendent candidate — a NPHS alumnus

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education interviewed the second candidate for the position of superintendent.
Phil Picquet, superintendent at Perkins County Public Schools, has been there for eight years but has ties to North Platte.
“I attended school here from seventh grade through 12th grade,” said the 1994 graduate of North Platte High School.
Picquet said he feels he owes a bit of a debt to the North Platte community.
“I came from a single-parent family,” Picquet said. “We did not have a lot of money. I grew up over on Burlington in a low-income house and I never thought college would be an opportunity I would be afforded.”
He didn’t know where he wanted to go or what he wanted to do in life.
“I had people that cared for me at (North Platte High School),” Picquet said. “I had people that watched out for me.”
Like the guidance counselor who pulled him out of class and asked why he hadn’t taken the ACT.
“This is a little embarrassing, but I didn’t understand what she was saying,” Picquet said. “But I said, 'What do I need to do?'”
After taking the test, the counselor wanted him to try it again. She thought he could get a better score. Picquet remembers balking at the idea initially, asking how it would benefit him.
“She said, ‘Well, you can get into any college in the state of Nebraska,’” Picquet said, “and that was good enough for me because that would open the door, I guess.”
He began with three semesters at Mid-Plains Community College, where he gained confidence before moving onto University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“From there I just fell in love with education,” Picquet said, “fell in love with administration.”
He said his children have graduated and moved on so he felt this would be the time to make a move.
“These opportunities don’t come along very often,” Picquet said, “if I want to challenge myself and bring some of the skills and knowledge that I believe I have to a school district.”
The board indicated that a number of the comments from the various groups Picquet met with throughout the day appreciated his candor about his upbringing.
Skip Altig, board president, asked Picquet to describe his method of communication with stakeholders.
“I think it’s best to have one-on-one conversations and be out and visit with your staff,” Picquet said. “Emails are one way you can communicate with patrons, pushing things out on social media.
“But for me, it’s more personable if I’m out and about and visiting with people.”
He said he goes to school activities and interacts with people while he is in the community, since it’s important to communicate and let everyone know what is going on in the district.
Jo Ann Lundgreen asked him to describe his management style.
“I’m really big into building relationships,” Picquet said. “Before we can move forward or do anything else, we need to have a relationship.”
Strong relationships build trust, Picquet said, “so if that happens, we can go from there.”
He said his expectations are that people will do their job.
“I try not to micromanage,” Picquet said. “I ask a lot of questions: Where are we at? What are we doing?”
Picquet said it is about creating a vision for what the district needs to do and where it needs to go.
“In order to do that I need information and working in a collaborative way with the administration and the teachers and getting their feedback,” Picquet said. “I like to think through the relationships I build, I’m pretty approachable.”
Several members of the board said they appreciated his willingness to collaborate and work together to accomplish goals.
Altig said in one of the focus groups that met with Picquet, it was noted he said, “We’re going to do what is best for the kids.”
Matt Pederson, board member, said the community group felt he was passionate about education and student focused.
The third interview with Dan Endorf, superintendent at North Bend Public Schools, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.