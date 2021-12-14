North Platte Public Schools interviews second superintendent candidate — a NPHS alumnus

“I think it’s best to have one-on-one conversations and be out and visit with your staff,” Picquet said. “Emails are one way you can communicate with patrons, pushing things out on social media.

“But for me, it’s more personable if I’m out and about and visiting with people.”

He said he goes to school activities and interacts with people while he is in the community, since it’s important to communicate and let everyone know what is going on in the district.

Jo Ann Lundgreen asked him to describe his management style.

“I’m really big into building relationships,” Picquet said. “Before we can move forward or do anything else, we need to have a relationship.”

Strong relationships build trust, Picquet said, “so if that happens, we can go from there.”

He said his expectations are that people will do their job.

“I try not to micromanage,” Picquet said. “I ask a lot of questions: Where are we at? What are we doing?”

Picquet said it is about creating a vision for what the district needs to do and where it needs to go.