North Platte Public Schools meets to hear several reports including highlights on website redesign

“One of the first things I noticed, and I told Dr. (Ron) Hanson and Stuart (Simpson) about 24 hours after I came to the district, was we really need to focus on our social media connections,” Smith said.

Smith said she set a goal of increasing the social media interaction by 10% and that goal has been met or exceeded in several aspects including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

She took the board on a brief tour of the new website pointing out the new aspects including a tab that translates the information from English to Spanish at the click of a button.

Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson shared some of the things the board will be discussing concerning the administrator benefits and salary package. He said the objective is to offer administrators full health coverage in the future that will help in recruiting qualified people to the district.

Following the monthly financial and budget report, board member Matt Pederson asked Simpson how the pandemic affected activities revenue.

“The activities revenue took a hit,” Simpson said. “Let’s look at football, which dropped from $19,000 in 2019 to $14,000 in 2020.”

He said volleyball revenue also dropped significantly and basketball dropped from $25,000 to $15,000.