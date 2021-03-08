North Platte Public Schools meets to hear several reports including highlights on website redesign

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education experienced a rare meeting with no action items on its agenda.
“This is the first time since I’ve been on the board in 2015 that we’ve not had an action item of some kind,” said Skip Altig, board president.
However, the board did spend time listening to several reports highlighted by a presentation from Tina Smith, director of communications on the March 1 launch of the district’s new website. The site is at the same web address as before, nppsd.org.
“One of the bigger pieces that you’ll hear me talk about tonight is internal and external connections,” Smith said, “and how we want to focus on connecting and telling our story both internally and externally.”
She pointed out the Sunday Spotlight that appears on the website and this week features “Why I Love My School — Madison Middle School.”
“Who better to tell our story than the people that work here?” Smith said. “Our students, our staff, our teachers, any person that’s in our building has a story to tell about North Platte Public Schools.”
Another means of staying connected with the district is the new mobile app that can be found on the App Store or Google Play Store by searching North Platte School District.
“One of the first things I noticed, and I told Dr. (Ron) Hanson and Stuart (Simpson) about 24 hours after I came to the district, was we really need to focus on our social media connections,” Smith said.
Smith said she set a goal of increasing the social media interaction by 10% and that goal has been met or exceeded in several aspects including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
She took the board on a brief tour of the new website pointing out the new aspects including a tab that translates the information from English to Spanish at the click of a button.
Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson shared some of the things the board will be discussing concerning the administrator benefits and salary package. He said the objective is to offer administrators full health coverage in the future that will help in recruiting qualified people to the district.
Following the monthly financial and budget report, board member Matt Pederson asked Simpson how the pandemic affected activities revenue.
“The activities revenue took a hit,” Simpson said. “Let’s look at football, which dropped from $19,000 in 2019 to $14,000 in 2020.”
He said volleyball revenue also dropped significantly and basketball dropped from $25,000 to $15,000.
Kevin Mills, director of human resources, said the district had 35 jobs to fill and still has six positions to be filled.