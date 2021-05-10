North Platte Public Schools no longer requires face coverings

Starting Wednesday, North Platte Public Schools will no longer require students to wear face coverings, according to a press release.

“We are excited to lift the face covering restriction from required to highly recommended, allowing our students and staff a sense of normality” for the last five days of the school year, said the press release.

Students may still wear face coverings if they or their parents wish, and the district will keep following hygiene requirements.

Recommendations for the 2021-22 school year will be developed over the summer in partnership with health care advisers, according to the press release.