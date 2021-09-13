North Platte Public Schools patrons speak out about mask mandates during board meeting

Several North Platte Public School patrons spoke their minds during the public comment section of Monday’s regular Board of Education meeting.

Most spoke against the Return to School Plan that has seen three elementary schools move into the school-wide face-covering mandate. McDonald, Washington and Cody Elementary schools are under the requirement through Sept. 20. Jefferson, Lincoln and Eisenhower have been taken off the mandate and do not have mask requirements at this time.

The plan indicates that a 5% to 10% threshold of exposure and positivity rates among students and staff will be used to determine what safety measures will be implemented.

Mitch Wagner, organizer of the recent protest staged outside McKinley, spoke first and said the ESSERS money is tied to compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is at the expense of our kids and it’s not keeping them safe,” Wagner said. “The CDC’s own studies don’t back up what they’re saying.”

Brenda Fourtner, who was wearing a mask due to the requirement by the district for the meeting, said her temperature rose and her heart rate went up in the short time she was sitting in the meeting, and asked people to “imagine what this does to our children” if she had that reaction as an adult.