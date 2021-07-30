North Platte Public Schools requests input from patrons on return-to-school plan

North Platte Public Schools is requesting input from its patrons concerning the return-to-school plan it has designed for this fall.
In a press release, district officials said they believe the best way for children to learn is in person.
The return-to-school plan “is designed to create the safest environment for our students and staff and keep our schools open to in-person learning,” the release says. “We believe this plan supports the needs of our students, staff and families while acknowledging the current risk to the health and safety concerns within the community and the schools.”
Additionally, this plan meets all requirements of the Americans Rescue Plan, according to the release.
The NPPS plan includes self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms. Staff, students and visitors are expected to conduct the screening each day prior to arriving.
Face covering requirements will be based on current community and school conditions and recommendations from the West Central District Health Department and local health professionals.
Masks are optional for fully vaccinated students, staff and visitors to the schools. They are strongly recommended for students who are not fully vaccinated.
Unvaccinated staff members are required to wear face coverings.
During regular school hours, volunteers, visitors and families are welcome in schools as long as they either wear a face covering at all times or provide proof that they are fully vaccinated.
At events outside of the school day, vaccination status is based on self-identification. Volunteers, visitors and families who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear face coverings.
Patrons are encouraged to complete a short survey after viewing the current draft of the 2021-22 Return to School Plan. The survey is open now through Friday. View the plan and complete the survey at nppsd.org/o/npps/page/covid-19-resources.
The district will continue to review and update the plan throughout the school year to adjust to the changing risk of COVID-19 spread in the community and the schools. “This work will be ongoing as new research emerges and more guidance is provided to the school district from the West Central District Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Nebraska Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Education.”
The release said any changes will be communicated ahead of time through the NPPS website, email and social media.
“North Platte Public Schools will adjust protocols — including face-covering requirements — as necessary to address changing conditions,” NPPS said. “During the 2021-2022 school year, protocols and requirements may change for a specific school building, program, classroom, transportation, or a setting based on the number of positive cases, contact tracing, community test positivity rate, community conditions, and risk of spread.”