North Platte Public Schools requests input from patrons on return-to-school plan

During regular school hours, volunteers, visitors and families are welcome in schools as long as they either wear a face covering at all times or provide proof that they are fully vaccinated.

At events outside of the school day, vaccination status is based on self-identification. Volunteers, visitors and families who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear face coverings.

Patrons are encouraged to complete a short survey after viewing the current draft of the 2021-22 Return to School Plan. The survey is open now through Friday. View the plan and complete the survey at nppsd.org/o/npps/page/covid-19-resources.

The district will continue to review and update the plan throughout the school year to adjust to the changing risk of COVID-19 spread in the community and the schools. “This work will be ongoing as new research emerges and more guidance is provided to the school district from the West Central District Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Nebraska Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Education.”

The release said any changes will be communicated ahead of time through the NPPS website, email and social media.