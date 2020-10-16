North Platte Public Schools see increase in COVID-19 cases

The North Platte community and public schools have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

At the beginning of the week, the district had no students or staff members who had tested positive for the virus, but by Thursday there were five students and four staff with positive tests.

On Monday, 28 students and two staff members were in quarantine, but by Thursday those numbers rose to 50 students and 12 staff. The 50 in quarantine include at least some of the 28 students from Monday. The district said the numbers were fluid, with some students finishing their quarantine period and others beginning it.

An email sent to students’ parents encouraged patrons to continue to follow the stated guidelines.

“We are reaching out to you today to thank you for your dedication to keeping our students both healthy and safe during this pandemic,” the district’s email reads. “We understand that in our current climate the consistent ask to wear face-coverings, social distance, and the avoidance of social gatherings is difficult.

“While these things are difficult they are essential to helping us keep our schools open for your students.”