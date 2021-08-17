North Platte Public Schools seeking input on allocations of relief funds

North Platte Public Schools is conducting an online survey for community input in developing the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III plan.
The district must consult with stakeholders including students, families, school and district administrators (including special education administrators), teachers, principals, other educators, school staff and their unions.
The link nppsd.org/page/covid-federal-funding-allocations gives patrons the opportunity to share input on spending allocations of the ARP ESSER III plan for the 2021-22 academic year.
