North Platte Public Schools seeking substitute teachers

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Platte Public Schools are seeking applicants to address a shortage of substitute teachers for the 2020-21 school year.

In late August, the Nebraska Department of Education relaxed substitute teacher requirements to allow schools to fill the substitute teacher shortages.

In a press release, NPPS listed the requirements:

» The prospective substitute teacher has filed an application with the Education Department for a local substitute teaching permit at education.ne.gov/tcert.

» The individual has paid the fee for the permit.

» The individual has completed the NPPS Substitute Teacher application at nppsd.org.

» The superintendent or school board must submit a form indicating the desire to employ the individual as a substitute teacher.

Once these requirements are met, the district can employ the individual as a classroom substitute teacher while the Education Department is processing and issuing the permit to the individual.

NPPS is hiring substitute teachers at a base pay of $130 to $200 per day, according to the press release

Contact Carol Halley, NPPS human resources administrative assistant, at challey@nppsd.org or call her at 308-696-3319 for more information on applying.