North Platte Public Schools seeks input on districtwide bus system
North Platte Public Schools is seeking input to determine whether adding a districtwide school bus system is necessary.

This system could include centralized pickup and drop-off locations inside and outside city limits. It could provide busing services for students who live in rural areas and would like to attend NPPS.

The survey is not a guarantee of the implementation of a busing service. If a system is implemented, parent mileage reimbursements will no longer be paid for those within a four-mile radius of a bus drop-off/pickup location.

NPPS may reach out to those who complete the survey for additional information based on the responses.

Patrons can go to forms.gle/ywpUt4GfqUzhuHYM7 to fill out the survey.

