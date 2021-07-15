North Platte Public Schools set to start year with full staff, including 41 teachers from other states

Mills said he also includes building principals and directors in the certified teaching staff interview process.

“What I’ve been trained to do is I set principals and directors up because that person is going to be in their building,” Mills said. “Plus you want to have two to three other people weighing in on the interview because there can be bias.”

He said one of the trainings he will do next year is bias training.

“I think it’s important to understand our biases,” Mills said.

As soon as applications come in for the advertised position, Mills said he makes contact immediately.

“Everybody’s doing Zoom now,” Mills said, “but we were doing Zoom before the nation was doing Zoom because of our location.”

That process gave candidates from all over the country access to the North Platte Public School District opportunities and Mills hired 41 teachers from outside Nebraska.

“I think this year is unusual and I would give COVID credit for that,” Mills said. “I believe the people that came from Arizona, Wyoming and New York have connections close to this area. COVID has forced people back to where they have roots.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}