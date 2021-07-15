North Platte Public Schools set to start year with full staff, including 41 teachers from other states

Staffing efforts for North Platte Public Schools’ 2021-22 year have been in the works since before the first hire on Dec. 4, 2020, says Human Resources Director Kevin Mills.
“That’s way early, but the big part of that is I’m very aggressive about it,” Mills said. “I want to make sure I can get the best and brightest for North Platte Public School District.”
This year, Mills will welcome a full staff, including 41 teachers from other states. Mills said filling positions is a competitive process but he is excited about the team for 2021-22 with a solid core of educators staying on and new folks coming on board. Typically the district sees a turnover rate of around 30% with retirements and teachers moving to other locations.
“What we do, what all districts do, is when we get individuals who are going to retire, we get that notice first,” Mills said. “That can sometimes be October, November, December, so I immediately start advertising across the nation because there’s different platforms, different software programs that we use.”
In addition to advertising, HR directors like Mills also use job fairs to find candidates.
“This year, obviously, they were all virtual, which I think most of us found out we really like that because you don’t have to leave your office to travel anywhere,” Mills said. “You can sit in your office and interview candidates from across the nation.”
Mills said he also includes building principals and directors in the certified teaching staff interview process.
“What I’ve been trained to do is I set principals and directors up because that person is going to be in their building,” Mills said. “Plus you want to have two to three other people weighing in on the interview because there can be bias.”
He said one of the trainings he will do next year is bias training.
“I think it’s important to understand our biases,” Mills said.
As soon as applications come in for the advertised position, Mills said he makes contact immediately.
“Everybody’s doing Zoom now,” Mills said, “but we were doing Zoom before the nation was doing Zoom because of our location.”
That process gave candidates from all over the country access to the North Platte Public School District opportunities and Mills hired 41 teachers from outside Nebraska.
“I think this year is unusual and I would give COVID credit for that,” Mills said. “I believe the people that came from Arizona, Wyoming and New York have connections close to this area. COVID has forced people back to where they have roots.”
One of those teachers is Kimberly Brandenburg, who was born and raised in Euling, a small town between Fremont and Sioux City. She took a job in Arizona in 2015, but said it was time to come back to Nebraska.
“I went to Phoenix for spring break in 2015 and I thought maybe I can get a little tax write off for my trip if I apply for a job,” Brandenburg said. “I actually got an interview and I was there literally for three days, and before I left they offered me a job.”
Brandenburg’s area of teaching is special education. In Arizona she became the lead staff member on a school campus where she was charged with monitoring 90 students. The standard, she said, is 25 to 30 students.
“I’m looking for a smaller class size,” Brandenburg said, “but mostly I’m just looking for the Nebraska values because education does not mean as much in Arizona as it does here.”
She said the state as a whole does not put money into education. Salaries are much lower there and as a single person, she could not afford to purchase a home. Her 12-mile commute also took her about a half hour, she said.
Abby Lukkes comes from Fort Collins, Colorado, and will be teaching third grade at McDonald Elementary.
“I graduated in May from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley,” Lukkes said. “This is going to be my first year of teaching, my first job out of the gate. I’m so excited.”
Lukkes was born and raised in a small Kansas town before her family moved to Fort Collins when she was 10 years old.
“I’ve really gotten the best of both worlds, living in one really small town and then living in one really huge town,” Lukkes said. “I’ve gotten to see the advantages and disadvantages of both.”
Her preference is small town living — one aspect that attracted her to apply in North Platte.
“I love the sense of community you get when you move to a smaller town and how everybody is always willing to help each other out,” Lukkes said. “I’ve only been to North Platte once, but doing research and then interviewing with North Platte Public Schools I was like, I feel like this is the place for me.”
An outdoors girl, Lukkes enjoys hiking and fishing but her greatest love is softball.
“I am very much a sports person,” Lukkes said. “I’ve played softball ever since I was like, 5 years old, and now since I’m done playing, I’ve gotten into coaching a little bit.”
She helped coach the past two summers and would like to do the same in North Platte. And her passion for sports doesn’t end with softball.
“I also love watching football and I’m so excited about Huskers games in the upcoming season,” Lukkes said. “I’m so ready to go to those games.”