North Platte Public Schools sets up schedule for superintendent interviews

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education set a schedule of meetings for December to prepare for superintendent candidate interviews.

The regular December board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 to make room for the following meetings.

On Dec. 8, the board will meet at noon to select the final candidates from those the Nebraska Association of School Boards sends the district. On Dec. 13 through 16, the board will meet each day at 6:30 p.m. to conduct interviews and. At noon Dec. 17, the board will meet to select the next superintendent.

“All six board members will be getting the resumes of the people who fit the criteria,” said Skip Altig, board president. “On Dec. 8, we will go into executive session and discuss the candidates.”

When the board comes out of executive session, four of the candidates will selected for the board to interview. Because of confidentiality, the candidates’ names will not be used, but each will be designated a letter of the alphabet to identify them.

“NASB will contact the four that we select and set up the interviews for Dec. 13, 14, 15 and 16,” Altig said. “We will meet on the 17th to make the decision on who we would like to have as our next superintendent.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}