North Platte Public Schools superintendent announces retirement

Hanson said he will carry many good memories with him.

“The friendships that you build, I think that’s the important thing,” Hanson said. “There’s a lot of nice people in North Platte and it’s a very welcoming community.”

The people in North Platte are willing to work hard, are respectful and do what’s right, Hanson said.

“I think the work ethic is one that matches mine,” Hanson said. “The influence from my parents was you work hard, you do the right things and you be respectful. Those are the values have stayed with me my entire life.”

Hanson and his wife, Tina, will be moving to the Omaha area. Before he became North Platte superintendent in 2015, Hanson had administrative roles in the Papillion-LaVista and Bellevue school districts.

“We have a spot already picked out and it’s centrally located so we have access to our kiddos,” Hanson said.

Hanson said thanks go to the Board of Education members throughout his years in North Platte.