North Platte Public Schools superintendent: 'We don't want anything to do' with current draft of health standards

North Platte school leaders don’t think much of the draft health curriculum standards drawing fire statewide, Superintendent Ron Hanson said during Monday night’s monthly school board meeting.
“As they currently are written, we don’t want anything to do with them,” Hanson said after two women used the meeting’s public comment period to denounce the first draft the Nebraska Department of Education released earlier this spring.
He said the school board has the authority to reject part or all of whatever standards the State Board of Education might adopt after revisions are presented and comments are taken on them later this year.
“Regardless of what version they come out with, this board still has the (final) decision,” Hanson said after separate comments by Jennifer Thomas and Katie Pinkerton, both of North Platte.
“We have a pretty darn good (health) curriculum right now,” Hanson said. If the school board doesn’t like the state’s revised standards, “we’ll obviously reject it again.”
The draft standards, which were released in March, called for Nebraska’s children to start learning about gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation and gender stereotypes as early as first grade.
Because state law doesn’t require uniform health education standards, districts have the option to reject them, chief Education Department academic officer Cory Epler told the Lincoln Journal Star after the draft standards were released.
Thomas and Pinkerton urged district leaders to keep patrons informed and stand against making districts teach “comprehensive sex education” and “critical race theory” through the health standards.
The latter theory, which began to emerge about 40 years ago, generally holds that racism has been created and accepted by society and is deeply rooted in legal systems and public policies.
“Those pushing this liberal sexualization of our children won’t stop until it’s mandated across the country,” Thomas told the school board.
Though the State Board of Education hasn’t adopted anything yet, “you’d have to think our federal (education) funding is going to be tied to whether we accept this or whether we do not,” Pinkerton added.
Hanson said he doesn’t believe that’s likely, but he promised to keep patrons informed. The standards have been covered regularly in emails to patrons and the “Superintendent’s Briefing” shared online and by smartphone, said district spokeswoman Tina Smith.
In other business, school board members:
» Accepted a combined $155,192 bid from Weathercraft Roofing of North Platte to replace and install roofing membranes at Jefferson and Osgood elementaries and the McKinley Education Center.
Stuart Simpson, the district’s executive director for finance, said the projects will cover roofs whose warranties have recently expired. The district’s building fund will cover the costs, he said.
» Learned they’ll be asked next month to consider a two-year agreement with Ogallala Public Schools for a cooperative high school swimming and diving team.
An Ogallala family with children who are competitive swimmers approached North Platte last year, Hanson said. “But COVID put everything on hold.”
Board members will be asked to vote on a formal agreement July 12, he said, which would allow Activities Director Jordan Cudney to seek approval from the Nebraska School Activities Association.
It’s unlikely North Platte High School will develop other co-op programs, Hanson said in response to a question from board member Matthew Pederson.
Some have inquired about starting a spring baseball program at NPHS, the superintendent said. “But with a school district our size, we just have to be careful about the Title IX side of things.”
He referred to the half-century-old federal law requiring equal athletic opportunities for men and women in K-12 districts, colleges and universities receiving federal funds.