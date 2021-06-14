North Platte Public Schools superintendent: 'We don't want anything to do' with current draft of health standards

North Platte school leaders don’t think much of the draft health curriculum standards drawing fire statewide, Superintendent Ron Hanson said during Monday night’s monthly school board meeting.

“As they currently are written, we don’t want anything to do with them,” Hanson said after two women used the meeting’s public comment period to denounce the first draft the Nebraska Department of Education released earlier this spring.

He said the school board has the authority to reject part or all of whatever standards the State Board of Education might adopt after revisions are presented and comments are taken on them later this year.

“Regardless of what version they come out with, this board still has the (final) decision,” Hanson said after separate comments by Jennifer Thomas and Katie Pinkerton, both of North Platte.

“We have a pretty darn good (health) curriculum right now,” Hanson said. If the school board doesn’t like the state’s revised standards, “we’ll obviously reject it again.”

The draft standards, which were released in March, called for Nebraska’s children to start learning about gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation and gender stereotypes as early as first grade.