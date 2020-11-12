North Platte Public Schools to extend Thanksgiving break

North Platte Public Schools will extend Thanksgiving break for the week of Nov. 23 due to the uptick in COVID-19 quarantines and positive cases.

In a letter to parents and a press release, the district said all activities and events for that week are also canceled.

School will resume Nov. 30 at regularly scheduled times.

Closing the schools will allow deep cleaning of all facilities and “a much-needed mental health break for staff and students,” district officials said in a press release and email to families.

“NPPS is completing its 13th week of in-person and remote learning for all students,” Superintendent Ron Hanson said in the email. “The teachers, principals and support staff have been superheroes during these challenging times. The district continuously monitors the challenges, stresses and emotional well-being of our staff.”

School board President Skip Altig expressed his support in a statement.

“We are proud of the work from our district staff, teachers and administrators and recognize the need for a districtwide break,” Altig said. “We hope that students, families and all district staff will utilize this time to decompress.”