North Platte Public Schools
North Platte Public Schools

McKinley Education Center

McKinley Education Center is located at 301 West F St.

 Telegraph file photo

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will continue its review and approval of policy updates, this month looking at updates to policy numbers 4025, 4031, 5008, 8342, 4270 and 5413.

The changes will not take effect until August 2021, just before the next school year begins.

The board will request approval of the NPPS District Audit.

A one year leave of absence for certified staff member Kayla Keith is also on the agenda for approval.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance at the meeting. For more information, call the administration office at 308-535-7100.

