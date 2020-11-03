North Platte School board election undecided

The race for the North Platte Public School Board of Education Ward 2 was still undecided as of press time on Tuesday night.
With 3 of 5 election day precincts and absentee and early precincts reporting from Ward 2, Angela Blaesi held an unofficial 1,094 to 1,040 vote lead over Brooke Luenenborg.
It was not known when the final results would be completed with nine precincts still to be counted.
Blaesi and Luenenborg advanced to the general election after garnering the most votes in the May primary.
