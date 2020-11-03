 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte School board election undecided
0 comments

North Platte School board election undecided

Education News

The race for the North Platte Public School Board of Education Ward 2 was still undecided as of press time on Tuesday night.

With 3 of 5 election day precincts and absentee and early precincts reporting from Ward 2, Angela Blaesi held an unofficial 1,094 to 1,040 vote lead over Brooke Luenenborg.

It was not known when the final results would be completed with nine precincts still to be counted.

Blaesi and Luenenborg advanced to the general election after garnering the most votes in the May primary.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News