The North Platte school board will take its final votes Monday on whether to adopt the district’s 2020-21 budget and property tax request, both of which will decline along with the school tax rate.
The board’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.
Total spending in North Platte’s school budget, which received its public hearing Aug. 27, would decline by 0.7%, from $67.93 million to $67.43 million, for the fiscal year that began Sept. 1.
The district’s tax request would be 2.5% lower, falling from $28.02 million to $27.33 million, to reflect December’s final payment of the North Platte High School bonds. Money for that payment already was collected in the 2019-20 fiscal year, said Stuart Simpson, the district’s executive finance director.
School patrons in North Platte and most of the district would see their property tax rate drop by 4.4%, to just over $1.09 per $100 of taxable value.
Former patrons of the Lake Maloney School District, who began repaying bonds for Lake Maloney Elementary before the district’s 2006 merger with North Platte, would receive a 4.6% rate cut to nearly $1.14 per $100.
The Lake Maloney bond’s final payment is set for December 2022, Simpson said.
The district, he added, also will save money over the next five years from refinancing bonds connected to the district’s “qualified capital purpose” fund.
The proposed budget includes $800,000 the district received under the federal CARES Act and a $300,000 increase in grants for the district’s expanded preschool program at Buffalo Elementary School, Simpson said.
The budget doesn’t include any new building projects, he said, though an ongoing HVAC improvement at Adams Middle School will wrap up this month.
School leaders then will “take a step back and re-evaluate” which projects they can do with money available from the district’s building fund, Simpson said.
Though voters rejected a proposal last spring to boost that fund’s tax rate, air-quality and “safety and security” projects at five schools still need to be done over time, he said.
“We plan to evaluate where we stand with our building fund and where will we go from there as far as do we want to attack more at Adams or (turn to) the safety and security initiative” projects, he said.
Monday’s agenda also includes various reports, including a return-to-school update from Superintendent Ron Hanson.
Besides the budget votes, the board will consider approval of:
» Updates to Policy No. 2006 and 2006a Title IX, which involve complaint and appeal procedures.
» A resolution to delay implementation of new policies so all go into effect at one time.
» The annual Emergency Safety Plan.
