North Platte schools HR director: Pandemic intensified already existing substitute problems

The COVID-19 pandemic amplifies the difficulties of finding substitutes when teachers deal with illnesses, according to Kevin Mills, director of human resources at North Platte Public Schools.
Mills said the district always has an advertisement out for substitute teachers. Carol Halley, HR administrative assistant, said the Nebraska Department of Education is trying to streamline the process for certification.
“Primarily in our area we use what are labeled as ‘local subs,’” Halley said. “Those people have to have at least 60 college credit hours.”
People who are interested in hiring on as substitutes must first apply to the NDE for certification, then apply to NPPS. Once that process is started, Halley said, the district sends a letter to NDE requesting the applicant be certified to be a local sub.
“Local subs are limited to 90 days per district,” Halley said. “They can apply to various districts, but per district it’s limited to 90 days.”
However, the districts can ask for a waiver to extend beyond the 90 days.
“NDE is looking at revamping some things in regards to local substitutes, one of which is being able to go from district to district,” Halley said. “If somebody has been subbing at Hershey and wants to sub at North Platte, their certificate would transfer.”
Under the current system, a substitute who wishes to work in another district must apply separately for certification for the second district.
“(The NDE) is looking at some things to try to help with our sub shortage because they understand particularly in more rural areas you have fewer people to fill those vacancies,” Halley said, “and you have fewer retired teachers who want to come back and sub.”
She said the district relies a lot on retired teachers as substitutes. But now many are reluctant to come into a classroom because of the potential for exposure to COVID-19.
Also because of the pandemic, some staff members are absent longer.
“Prior to COVID, if you had your common cold and you had a sniffle, you just worked through it,” Halley said. “I’ve heard a lot of teachers say it’s more work getting ready for a sub, so they say, I’ll just work.”
With the pandemic, that has changed.
“Now, you wake up with a sniffle, you’re not sure (whether it’s COVID) so you’d better stay home because you’re not sure,” Halley said. Teachers who then test positive for COVID are out for whatever the quarantine period is at the time.
At one time it was 14 days, then 10 days and now it’s five.
Before, “you didn’t have as many absences because teachers weren’t gone that much,” Halley said. “They would just work through because it wasn’t this type of illness.”
NDE also is considering easing the process so people with a certificate from another state can begin subbing sooner.
“We still want highly qualified people, but if you have a certificate to sub in California, you should be able to move to Nebraska and be able to get to work fairly quickly,” Halley said. “A lot of times that’s held up.”
Halley said there is a link on the NPPS website at nppsd.org to apply to be a substitute.
“I don’t know if people know about that local sub possibility,” Halley said. “If you have 60 college credits, if you’re looking at adding another part-time job, you could look at subbing.”
More by Job Vigil
Reporter Job Vigil's favorite stories from 2021
“My heroes are my wife and my little girl,” said Budke after his battle with COVID-19. “The care at Great Plains Health was extraordinary."
The Anatomage table can manipulate four “cadavers” to identify parts of the human body and to perform highly technical virtual operations. It was purchased through a reVISION Action Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education.
“I was like, we have all this space, it’s pretty decent size,” said Jason Jensen. “All the plumbing, all the electrical, everything’s already there, why don’t we just remodel it to live in and sell our house to essentially get debt free.”
Fundraising to construct a Community Build Playground in place of the old Centennial Park playground is now approximately one-third of the way…
Nebraska reminds Jiaming Duan where she was born and raised in China.