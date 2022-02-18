North Platte schools HR director: Pandemic intensified already existing substitute problems

Under the current system, a substitute who wishes to work in another district must apply separately for certification for the second district.

“(The NDE) is looking at some things to try to help with our sub shortage because they understand particularly in more rural areas you have fewer people to fill those vacancies,” Halley said, “and you have fewer retired teachers who want to come back and sub.”

She said the district relies a lot on retired teachers as substitutes. But now many are reluctant to come into a classroom because of the potential for exposure to COVID-19.

Also because of the pandemic, some staff members are absent longer.

“Prior to COVID, if you had your common cold and you had a sniffle, you just worked through it,” Halley said. “I’ve heard a lot of teachers say it’s more work getting ready for a sub, so they say, I’ll just work.”

With the pandemic, that has changed.

“Now, you wake up with a sniffle, you’re not sure (whether it’s COVID) so you’d better stay home because you’re not sure,” Halley said. Teachers who then test positive for COVID are out for whatever the quarantine period is at the time.