North Platte student services director, school resource officer to feature in Nebraska Loves Public Schools documentary

Telegraph staff reports
Nebraska Loves Public Schools crafted a documentary film on mental health and poverty that features Brandy Buscher, student services director at North Platte Public Schools District, and Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson, school resource officer.
The film titled “The Mind Inside,” Episode 3, will be streaming online beginning Thursday at iloveps.org/TMI.
A digital screening and question-and-answer event will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 28, hosted by Nebraska Loves Public Schools. More information will be released before the screening date.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!