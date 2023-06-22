Two school officials in Lincoln County said they welcome the 2023 Legislature’s first substantial increase in years in state aid to K-12 districts.

But they said rising costs may prevent the dollar-for-dollar reductions in 2023-24 property tax requests that many state senators say they expect to see.

“Now we have to account for increases in staff salaries and in other areas,” said Stuart Simpson, North Platte Public Schools’ executive director of finance.

The good news from Legislative Bill 583, Simpson said, is that North Platte should see a net 11.7% gain in state help over 2022-23 once the law’s additional statewide boosts in special education aid are finalized.

But he said three factors conspired to leave North Platte with a 6.8% cut in its school aid for regular education in the fiscal year starting Sept. 1.

Simpson said this month’s double-digit leaps in 2023 residential taxable values caused the complex state aid formula to assume North Platte thus will have more fiscal “resources” to meet its educational “needs.”

“Property taxes were included in the formula because we had such a high increase in valuation,” Simpson said.

LB 583’s reinstatement of per-student “foundation aid” — $5.34 million in North Platte’s case — offset about two-thirds of the $9.36 million in “equalization aid” the district otherwise would have gotten, he added.

Finally, the federal government hasn’t updated its statistics on how many students in the North Platte district live in poverty. That also has boosted the district’s equalization aid in the past.

Once those figures are finally updated, “that (equalization aid) figure will hopefully grow,” Simpson said.

But he added that North Platte’s situation is different than those smaller schools that have gotten little to no state aid lately before LB 583.

“We didn’t see as much (of) a change in revenue that they’ll see in Maxwell, Hershey or somewhere else,” he said.

Regular 2023-24 aid for Maxwell and Hershey leapt by 12.6% and 50.4% respectively under the new law. Gains were even higher for Lincoln County’s other districts: 84.3% for Brady, 118.3% for Wallace and 152.7% for Sutherland.

Wallace Superintendent Joel Ferguson said the Legislature’s revival of per-student aid is heartening for patrons who had to swallow a 13.6% increase in his district’s 2022-23 tax request.

“Specifically for Wallace, our state aid currently comes in the form of option enrollment, so without that our funding from the state would have nearly been nonexistent,” Ferguson said in an email.

Wallace’s regular state aid, which will jump from $223,399 to $487,603, includes $221,858 in “net option” funding because more students transfer into its district than “option out” to others.

An April Unicameral projection of LB 583’s impact forecast Wallace will receive $171,449 more in special education aid as well from the law.

Ferguson said Wallace faces the same cost pressures as other districts. “Additional programs cost additional money and inflate the monetary needs of every district just to comply with the law.”

Wallace was one of four Lincoln County school districts required to appear at last September’s initial joint public tax hearing in North Platte. A 2021 state law (LB 644) mandated the appearances of local governments that raised their tax requests higher than the threshold set in that law.

“As long as the system maintains its current state, every patron in any district will be unhappy with tax increases,” Ferguson said.

“I hope the current bill and others that follow will continue to reduce the strain on local communities so that local tax requests can continue to decrease.”