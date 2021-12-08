Now that assessment results are out, where does North Platte Public Schools go from here?

“Our focus as a district is the whole child,” Carlson said. “How is the district performing academically from day to day in class, how are they doing with their social/emotional learning?”

The district, Carlson said, also looks at students’ performance and attendance.

“Do any of those factors play into maybe why assessment results aren’t as positive or as high in the proficiency level as they would like them to be?” Carlson said. “We know that all of those other factors impact student learning.”

Based on the guidance of the Nebraska Department of Education, Carlson said the state assessment is “just a snapshot” of what learning looked like during the pandemic.

“For our district, our attention goes back to MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) growth,” Carlson said, “because we know that is a reliable measurement of academic progress for our students.”

The district administers the MAP test, a national computerized adaptive assessment, three times a year in addition to the state testing and other assessments.