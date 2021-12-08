Now that assessment results are out, where does North Platte Public Schools go from here?

After Monday’s release of the Nebraska Department of Education’s student assessment results, North Platte Public Schools officials began looking at what comes next for education in the district.
That question was addressed in a discussion with Vikki Carlson, director of secondary teaching and learning, Lindsey Douglas, director of elementary teaching and learning, and Tina Smith, director of communications.
“To me, that is the million-dollar question: Where do districts go from here now that we have these results,” Carlson said.
The Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System testing is required every year and results are released to meet federal accountability.
“The unfortunate side of meeting that mandate is that the results came out of many things that could have impacted the results of students,” Carlson said. “Mainly because we were in the infrastructure of a COVID pandemic.”
The state assessment scores released Monday indicate the North Platte Public School District matched up with the rest of the state in grades 3-7, but results in eighth and 11th grades were lower than the statewide numbers.
The theme the district wants to emphasize, Carlson said, is that it does not focus on just one aspect of evaluation to determine its effectiveness.
“Our focus as a district is the whole child,” Carlson said. “How is the district performing academically from day to day in class, how are they doing with their social/emotional learning?”
The district, Carlson said, also looks at students’ performance and attendance.
“Do any of those factors play into maybe why assessment results aren’t as positive or as high in the proficiency level as they would like them to be?” Carlson said. “We know that all of those other factors impact student learning.”
Based on the guidance of the Nebraska Department of Education, Carlson said the state assessment is “just a snapshot” of what learning looked like during the pandemic.
“For our district, our attention goes back to MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) growth,” Carlson said, “because we know that is a reliable measurement of academic progress for our students.”
The district administers the MAP test, a national computerized adaptive assessment, three times a year in addition to the state testing and other assessments.
“We have been administering that for multiple years with our students,” Carlson said. “So whether they’ve been with us ongoing through the pandemic, or they’ve been in remote learning, we are able to take a look more in depth where they are as a true picture of where their learning is based on MAP Growth.”
The state data showed lower scores from some schools in the district.
“All schools have pockets of success and pockets of challenge,” Smith said. “The district strives to serve all of the schools and all of the students without regard to whether or not they are Title buildings.”
Title 1 schools receive federal funds to support the academic achievement of students from low-income homes and provide additional education resources.
The district has always looked at data to evaluate its curriculum and teaching processes, Smith said, and this year is no different.
“We do know we can be better and we can make improvements in all of our day-to-day processes,” Douglas said, “and we’ll focus on that.”
Douglas said the district has its own regular assessments that help evaluate its standing.
“We have our common summative assessments that we give and those are daily assessments by which we make our teaching decisions and use to inform our decisions for the next day,” Douglas said.
Carlson said the district will continue to do its “deep dive” using the MAP Growth assessment until the state finalizes changes in its assessment system over the next few years.
Every year, Smith said, district officials spend a lot of time evaluating the district to improve opportunities for student learning.
“Our team is constantly looking at how we can grow and make it easier for our learners, new dynamic ways to teach our students,” Smith said. “That’s why we kept going back to the holistic child, because truly we feel like there’s some things there that we have to address to get us moving in that forward trajectory.”