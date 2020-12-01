Ogallala business donates to North Platte Community College

Students at North Platte Community College are benefiting from a donation of about $50,000 worth of equipment from ASC Capacitors in Ogallala.

The equipment includes hydraulic pipe benders, hydraulic presses, an industrial hot water pressure washer, fuses and breakers, motor control pieces and parts, bearing punches, conduit and wire among many other things.

“If I were to buy some of these items, it would definitely eat into my budget,” said Jake Elmshaeuser, NPCC electrical technology instructor. “Looking at the bigger picture — ASC’s generosity is a plus for taxpayers because it saved a lot of expense for the college as a whole.”

Electrical wasn’t the only department to benefit from the donation. The college’s automotive, auto body and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration departments will use the equipment as well.

Chris Heilman took over as the president and chief operating officer of ASC in July. He said the donation was the result of a housecleaning project the company is working on. Much of the equipment has been in storage and is no longer needed by ASC.