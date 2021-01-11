Parents, North Platte Public School Board discusses ways to cut $2 million from 2021-22 budget

“That would have been following your subcommittee meeting,” Lundgreen said. “He did include that budget development document, so you might want to check your emails to see if you got it.”

Mitchell responded that Hanson didn’t say that document was going to be shared with the public.

“One of the things that’s important for everyone to know is that we are the board and we do make the decisions,” Lundgreen said. “But also, you need to know that we rely a lot on our administration.”

She said the board hired Hanson to do a job and “we are trying to let him do it.”

Echoing one of Lundgreen’s comments, Hanson said sometimes the process is “messy.”

“We want to be as transparent as possible,” he said, “so we put that document out and every option will be looked at, so transparency is what we’re exercising.”

Hanson said the document wasn’t perfect, but just as the state Legislature works through bills and makes corrections, the same occurred with the document presented on the district website concerning the options.