Patrons welcome to voice opinions at first North Platte Public Schools Board meeting

“The exciting news for me is that I don’t think we’re going to be stuck with just one or two options,” Hanson said. “When we first started, it was pretty narrow thinking, but the more we talked, more ideas surfaced.”

One such option was discussed with about 65 patrons of students at Lake and Osgood schools Thursday in an online meeting.

“We have not made any decision to close any school,” Hanson said. “The Lake/Osgood merger is an option,” but it is one of several to look at.

Hanson said he believes there is a future for business in North Platte with the downtown revitalization, new ownership of the Platte River Mall, the Alco building sale and other new businesses being built.

“That’s progress and we’re prepared for that,” Hanson said. “However, we have to respond with the current reality.”

Hanson said he and the board have to be fiscally responsible to the patrons.

“We get blamed a lot because people are opting out, and for the record, I’ve never closed any school and I never will close any school.”

For instance, “Buffalo (School) is not closed,” Hanson said, “and has more students in it than when it was a single track.”