Patrons welcome to voice opinions at first North Platte Public Schools Board meeting

The 2021 North Platte Public Schools Board of Education opens the new year with a discussion on how to cut $2 million from its 2021-22 budget.
The 2021-22 state aid recalculation will result in a decrease of $187,552, and the official student enrollment report showing a decline of 187 students results in a further loss of $1.87 million.
On Friday, Superintendent Ron Hanson said the decision on cuts needs to be made by February to ensure that staff recruiting is not derailed. At Monday’s meeting at McKinley Education Center, time will be offered for public comment with room capacity guidelines in place based on the state’s directed health measures.
“We will have four rooms available at McKinley,” Hanson said. “We will then bring in patrons to the main board meeting room one at a time to hear their comments.”
In a press release Wednesday, the superintendent’s office indicated that patrons are welcome to attend the board meeting. Patrons are asked to follow safety guidelines to ensure social distancing and proper use of face coverings, which are required to enter McKinley.
“The message we want the public to know is that the slate is wide open,” Hanson said. “We just need to start somewhere.”
Hanson said when the Nebraska Department of Education notified the district Dec. 10 of the reduction in state aid, that was the catalyst for conversations to begin.
“The exciting news for me is that I don’t think we’re going to be stuck with just one or two options,” Hanson said. “When we first started, it was pretty narrow thinking, but the more we talked, more ideas surfaced.”
One such option was discussed with about 65 patrons of students at Lake and Osgood schools Thursday in an online meeting.
“We have not made any decision to close any school,” Hanson said. “The Lake/Osgood merger is an option,” but it is one of several to look at.
Hanson said he believes there is a future for business in North Platte with the downtown revitalization, new ownership of the Platte River Mall, the Alco building sale and other new businesses being built.
“That’s progress and we’re prepared for that,” Hanson said. “However, we have to respond with the current reality.”
Hanson said he and the board have to be fiscally responsible to the patrons.
“We get blamed a lot because people are opting out, and for the record, I’ve never closed any school and I never will close any school.”
For instance, “Buffalo (School) is not closed,” Hanson said, “and has more students in it than when it was a single track.”
Buffalo merged with Lincoln Elementary for the 2020-21 school year and became the Buffalo Early Learning Center, which is set up now for preschool classes. All elementary students, K-5, were moved to Lincoln in the merger.
Information on the current options and the presentation given at Thursday’s online meeting with Lake/Osgood parents are available at nppsd.org under the District News tab — 2021 Budget Planning.
On Monday, new Ward 2 representative Angela Blaesi will be installed on the board, and officers will be nominated and elected.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.