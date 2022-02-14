Proposal decreases elective, increases core credit requirements for North Platte High School graduation

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education discussed changing the graduation requirements for 2024 and beyond at Monday’s regular meeting.
The proposal will decrease the elective course credit hours to 90 and increase the required core credit hours to 155. The total of 245 will remain the same. The required personal financial literacy hours are statutory.
Superintendent Ron Hanson said the class is already taught and by spreading it out for sophomores, juniors and seniors, additional teachers won’t be necessary at this time.
The class is a semester-long offering that will give students opportunity to take the class any time during their final three years of high school.
“The state does a lot of nutty things,” Ivan Mitchell, board member, said, “but this is a good one.”
Kevin Mills, director of human resources, said they are moving forward with updating the teacher evaluation standards to align with the Educator Effectiveness Standards.
There are five standards that will be part of the evaluation: planning and preparation; the learning environment; instructional strategies, assessment; and professionalism.
“I read through the standards and I was really impressed with them,” said Skip Altig, president.
Board member Matt Pederson asked Mills if the teachers had been brought into the conversation.
Mills said they had been given opportunity to weigh in on the process.
The board approved the request to install heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls at Adams Middle School. Rutt’s Heating and Air Conditioning of Kearney was awarded the bid.
“I’m recommending Rutt’s in that they will provide us the service that we need as well as what type of service that we need,” said Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance, “instead of just monitoring a computer, but actually talking to us and creating that dialogue.”
Mitchell questioned whether a service plan could be purchased with the difference between Rutt’s bid and the lower bids offered. Simpson said it would still be best to go with Rutt’s because of the engineer control services offered.
The board approved a district line of credit if needed. Simpson said it was simply to have something in place should the need for funds come up due to an unforeseen issue during the installation.