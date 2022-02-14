Proposal decreases elective, increases core credit requirements for North Platte High School graduation

Board member Matt Pederson asked Mills if the teachers had been brought into the conversation.

Mills said they had been given opportunity to weigh in on the process.

The board approved the request to install heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls at Adams Middle School. Rutt’s Heating and Air Conditioning of Kearney was awarded the bid.

“I’m recommending Rutt’s in that they will provide us the service that we need as well as what type of service that we need,” said Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance, “instead of just monitoring a computer, but actually talking to us and creating that dialogue.”

Mitchell questioned whether a service plan could be purchased with the difference between Rutt’s bid and the lower bids offered. Simpson said it would still be best to go with Rutt’s because of the engineer control services offered.

The board approved a district line of credit if needed. Simpson said it was simply to have something in place should the need for funds come up due to an unforeseen issue during the installation.

