 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public invited to attend North Platte Community College job fest
0 Comments

Public invited to attend North Platte Community College job fest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Public invited to attend North Platte Community College job fest

Students visit with prospective employers during a job fair at North Platte Community College last fall. The public is invited to attend a similar event, job fest, Tuesday.

North Platte Community College will host its annual job fest Tuesday to highlight careers and job openings in the area.

The event is open to the public. It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.

“Job fest provides an opportunity for everyone to network with potential employers,” said Amy Sabatka, career placement coordinator for the college. “Even those not currently seeking a position can benefit from this event because they can learn, in a relaxed environment, what skills employers are looking for. A conversation with a prospective employer could lead to other opportunities in the future.”

Participants are encouraged to take résumés with them to share with the businesses. At their discretion, employers may choose to interview candidates on site.

Businesses interested in registering for the job fest can so at: https://bit.ly/3IDoucU, a list of participating employers can also be found at that link.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News