Public invited to attend North Platte Community College job fest

North Platte Community College will host its annual job fest Tuesday to highlight careers and job openings in the area.

The event is open to the public. It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.

“Job fest provides an opportunity for everyone to network with potential employers,” said Amy Sabatka, career placement coordinator for the college. “Even those not currently seeking a position can benefit from this event because they can learn, in a relaxed environment, what skills employers are looking for. A conversation with a prospective employer could lead to other opportunities in the future.”

Participants are encouraged to take résumés with them to share with the businesses. At their discretion, employers may choose to interview candidates on site.

Businesses interested in registering for the job fest can so at: https://bit.ly/3IDoucU, a list of participating employers can also be found at that link.