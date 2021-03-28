Rural, urban areas set for fight over school aid bill

That assumes that farmers and ranchers have money on hand to equal the taxable values of their property, Friesen replied Friday.

“Our agland values, obviously don’t have anything to do with our ability to earn revenue out of that, because the economy varies all the time,” he said.

“Do we have responsibility just for Lincoln and Omaha or for all of our kids?”

As introduced, LB 454’s “stabilization aid” would kick in when a district’s property tax requirements equal more than 70% of what the aid formula says it needs to educate its K-12 students.

As with other Nebraska local governments, schools turn to property taxes to pay for what they can’t cover through state aid or other types of taxes or income.

Stablilization aid would help drive such districts’ tax needs down toward 70%, Friesen said.

LB 454’s extra aid payments would benefit most but not all west central Nebraska schools, according to projections supplied by Friesen’s office.

Had the bill been in place for the current 2020-21 school year, it would have added $10.7 million to the $50.3 million shared this year by the 40 districts in The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area.