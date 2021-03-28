Rural, urban areas set for fight over school aid bill

Year in and year out, Nebraska’s larger school districts have prevailed whenever smaller schools have tried to get more state aid to reduce rural property taxes.
Both sides are lining up similarly for this year’s tug-of-war.
Rural districts’ hopes this year lie with Legislative Bill 454, which would write a new factor into the complex school-aid formula to benefit districts where property taxes fuel most of their budgets.
Its sponsor, state Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, said it’s time for state government to recognize its duty to provide more substantial school aid to every district even if some need to have more.
“I keep telling people I think the rural schools provide an excellent education, but an LPS (Lincoln Public Schools) student has many more opportunities than a rural school can give,” Friesen said.
Metro-area districts already are gearing up to block LB 454, which advanced from the Revenue Committee Wednesday.
Nebraska’s state school aid formula, founded in 1990 but often tinkered with since, generally steers state tax dollars toward districts deemed to have more educational needs than local resources to pay for them.
LB 454 would provide state aid to districts “that already have their own resources to pay their needs,” Omaha Public Schools lobbyist Blair MacDonald told the Omaha World-Herald after the bill advanced.
That assumes that farmers and ranchers have money on hand to equal the taxable values of their property, Friesen replied Friday.
“Our agland values, obviously don’t have anything to do with our ability to earn revenue out of that, because the economy varies all the time,” he said.
“Do we have responsibility just for Lincoln and Omaha or for all of our kids?”
As introduced, LB 454’s “stabilization aid” would kick in when a district’s property tax requirements equal more than 70% of what the aid formula says it needs to educate its K-12 students.
As with other Nebraska local governments, schools turn to property taxes to pay for what they can’t cover through state aid or other types of taxes or income.
Stablilization aid would help drive such districts’ tax needs down toward 70%, Friesen said.
LB 454’s extra aid payments would benefit most but not all west central Nebraska schools, according to projections supplied by Friesen’s office.
Had the bill been in place for the current 2020-21 school year, it would have added $10.7 million to the $50.3 million shared this year by the 40 districts in The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area.
Lincoln County’s six K-12 districts would have seen their combined aid this year grow from $13.57 million to $14.37 million.
However, only three of the county’s districts — Brady, Sutherland and Wallace — would have qualified for LB 454’s stabilization aid were the bill in effect this year.
North Platte Public Schools, along with Hershey and Maxwell, are among six regional districts that would have been left out of the additional aid.
North Platte and the other three — Lexington, McCook and Cody-Kilgore — received most of the region’s $38.87 million in “equalization aid” for schools with higher levels of poverty and students learning English as a second language.
Maxwell and Hershey led the region in “net option” aid for 22 schools who have more students transfer into their district than leave for other districts. Maxwell received $1.84 million and Hershey $1.62 million.
If passed, however, LB 454 would greatly cut into the wide state-aid disparity among Nebraska’s smaller schools.
Had the bill’s stabilization aid been in effect this school year, none of west central Nebraska’s 40 districts would have received less than $300,000 in net aid.
By contrast, 16 of the 40 got less than $100,000 in actual aid for 2020-21. Five received less than $25,000, and two — McPherson County ($5,061) and Hayes Center ($9,017) — got less than $10,000.
Every district receives a small rebate of state income taxes paid by its patrons under Nebraska’s 31-year-old aid formula. Those rebates were supposed to equal 20% of total income taxes but never have.
Friesen’s bill takes a somewhat different approach than the state-aid reform plan that North Platte Sen. Mike Groene pushed in 2019 and 2020 while he was chairman of the Education Committee.
His plan would have restored per-student “foundation aid,” dropped from the aid formula in 1990. It survived through several attempts at a broad property tax reform bill before being dropped last summer.
Friesen said he prefers focusing on districts’ costs rather than enrollments, “because out in the rural parts of the state we have many districts that are losing population.”