School official: North Platte Public Schools has lost about 182 students since last fall

“Unfortunately, a lot of young families are leaving our community or are not moving to our community like they used to,” said Pederson, a third-generation school board member after his father, Dave, and his grandfather, the late Don Pederson.

“This is not an option issue,” he added, referring to North Platte residents’ level of usage of the state’s “option enrollment” program to enroll their students in nearby districts.

The district had a net loss of 497 students in 2019-20 to option enrollment, third highest in the state behind Omaha (5,031) and Grand Island (872), according to Nebraska Department of Education figures.

“Do we still have students who are opting out of our district? Yes,” Pederson said. “Do we want to keep those students in our district? Absolutely. Are we looking into ways to keep those students here? Yes.”

But the families of 70% of the students who left the district last year either left North Platte or Nebraska, he added.

“I think it’s important for our patrons to understand that we need to do something in our community differently to recruit and retain young families,” he said.