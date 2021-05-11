 Skip to main content
St. Patrick High School senior receives National Merit Scholarship
North Platte St. Patrick High School 2021 graduate Samuel Dekleva has been awarded a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship.

Dekleva was one of 2,500 Merit Scholar designees chosen from about 16,000 finalists.

Winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

He was among 17 Nebraska students honored. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools including the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

Dekleva has been accepted to the University of Notre Dame, a Catholic university in South Bend, Indiana.

He will be focusing his studies on statistics when he begins in the fall semester.

Dekleva is the son of Ed and Debbie Dekleva of North Platte.

