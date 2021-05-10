St. Patrick High School's senior class may be 'small in size, but it is big in heart, passion and acheivements'

The 2021 St. Patrick High School graduating class accomplished great things, said senior class president Samuel Dekleva on Sunday.
“Though our class is small in size, it is big in heart, passion and achievements,” Dekleva said. “We are surrounded today by outstanding individuals.”
The graduation ceremony brought together students, parents, faculty, administration and friends to celebrate the 13 students who received their diplomas.
Dekleva pointed out the difficulties this class has had to navigate over the past year.
“In the midst of an undeniably troubling year for many, we have pushed through and advanced to the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel,” Dekleva said. “But for our seniors today, it is more than just heightened freedom from the weight of the pandemic that has been raging for over a year; we have made it to the end of our schooling at St. Pat’s.”
The school Bible verse for the year, Dekleva said, was John 16:33, “In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”
“This verse is fitting this year, where troubles ran rampant in society,” Dekleva said. “We have been so lucky to stay in school for the entirety of this year, and we know that it was God’s will that we did.”
Dekleva thanked the many people who were involved in bringing the students through their journey through school.
“First of all, since it’s Mother’s Day, thank you to all the mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers of our graduates and other students,” Dekleva said. “Second, thank you to Mr. Dodson, (deacon Matt) Irish and the administration at our school.”
The clergy, church community, Dekleva said, and the Catholic Schools Endowment also provided the students with the opportunities throughout their years.
“Finally, we would like to thank the faculty for being outstandingly passionate about us and about their subjects,” Dekleva said.
The pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Rev. Josh Brown, encouraged the students concerning God’s love.
“If you remember nothing else from what I’ve said today, remember this,” Brown said. “God’s love is nothing like the love of the world. God’s love for you is so deep and so profound — it’s unconditional.”
North Platte Catholic Schools Superintendent Kevin Dodson handed out the diplomas while Irish, who is also principal, called out the names: Genna Blakely, Corby Condon, Alexander Davies, Hunter Deeds, Samuel Dekleva, Joseph Heirigs, Rachel Heiss, Sophia Krondak, Jackson Lake, Nathan Moats, Logan O’Malley, Ashley Tolstedt and Trayton White.
North Platte St. Patrick High School seniors celebrate graduation
