St. Patrick High School's senior class may be 'small in size, but it is big in heart, passion and acheivements'

The 2021 St. Patrick High School graduating class accomplished great things, said senior class president Samuel Dekleva on Sunday.

“Though our class is small in size, it is big in heart, passion and achievements,” Dekleva said. “We are surrounded today by outstanding individuals.”

The graduation ceremony brought together students, parents, faculty, administration and friends to celebrate the 13 students who received their diplomas.

Dekleva pointed out the difficulties this class has had to navigate over the past year.

“In the midst of an undeniably troubling year for many, we have pushed through and advanced to the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel,” Dekleva said. “But for our seniors today, it is more than just heightened freedom from the weight of the pandemic that has been raging for over a year; we have made it to the end of our schooling at St. Pat’s.”

The school Bible verse for the year, Dekleva said, was John 16:33, “In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”