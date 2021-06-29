St. Pat's, Mullen high schools recognized for athletic and fine arts programs

St. Patrick and Mullen high schools finished fourth and sixth overall, respectively, among Class D schools in the NSAA Cup competition this year.

The awards program began in the 2006 academic year, and annually recognizes the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts program.

Schools are ranked by a point system based on participation in NSAA education-based activities as well as performance in state tournament events. Music, which does not have a state-level event, earns points based on participation at the district music contest.

Mullen won the Class D overall titles in both the 2016-17 and ’17-’18 academic years. Cozad won the Class C overall title in 2013-14.

This year, St. Pat’s also finished fourth in the Class D boys division, and Mullen tied with Osmond for seventh overall in the girls standings.

North Platte tied Papillion-La Vista for ninth in the Class A girls competition. McCook was 10th in the Class B girls standings.

The top overall schools in their respective divisions were Lincoln Southwest (Class A), Omaha Skutt Catholic (Class B), Grand Island Central Catholic (Class C) and Archbishop Bergan (Class D).