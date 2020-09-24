St. Pat's senior achieves perfect ACT score, qualifies as semifinalist for National Merit Scholarship

“I am planning on going into a data science field, I’m not necessarily sure,” Dekleva said. “I’m thinking also about a double major with music composition, like a music performance degree.”

His perfect score on the ACT came after putting in the work to prepare for that along with the PSAT.

“I started studying for it about three to four weeks before the test,” Dekleva said. “I studied an hour or so every night up until the test.”

He said he got in about 15 hours of preparatory work for the exam and took the test July 18. Because of some glitches on the testing website, Dekleva had to wait until Aug. 10 to find out his results.

“It was a long time to wait, because I had suspicions that I got a perfect score,” Dekleva said, “but you never really know until the scores are released.”

Dekleva said it was exciting to hear the news. He said his parents, Ed and Debbie Dekleva, are very proud of his accomplishment.

He said he is stronger in some subjects than others, but pretty consistent across the board.

“Math is probably the strongest one for me,” Dekleva said. Ironically, he said, it was the last subject he had not yet “aced” until he took the test this time.