Standardized testing results show mixed bag for North Platte Public Schools during pandemic

“As guided by the Nebraska Department of Ed., comparisons of data from previous years is not appropriate,” said Vikki Carlson, director of secondary teaching and learning at Monday night’s school board meeting. “Comparisons among other school districts is also not appropriate for a number of reasons, mainly because these results came out of a pandemic year.”

The state Education Department in 2017 began having all high school juniors take the ACT as their main assessment of academic progress. The current statewide elementary and middle school assessment tests started in 2018.

Last spring’s NPHS graduating class had in-person classes canceled as juniors before they could take the ACT as a group. Some took the test on their own during their senior year.

Only 31% of the high school’s Class of 2022 members reached ACT proficiency levels in both English and math, while only 41% did so in science, according to the state’s report.

Comparable statewide proficiency figures — which also showed the pandemic’s impact — were 46% for English, 44% for math and 50% for science.