Standardized testing results show mixed bag for North Platte Public Schools during pandemic

Nebraska’s first public schools standardized tests after spring 2020’s COVID-19 disruptions showed a mixed bag for North Platte Public Schools compared with the rest of the state.
Statewide 2020-21 results released Monday showed North Platte students in grades 3-7 near or above statewide averages for percentages of students proficient in math and English.
But last year’s Adams Middle School eighth-graders — now North Platte High School freshmen — lagged behind their statewide peers in both categories, according to the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System results from the state Department of Education.
Ditto with ACT tests taken by last year’s NPHS juniors — this year’s seniors — who as a group substantially trailed statewide proficiency averages in English, math and science.
The lower-grade assessments and high school ACT tests taken last spring were the first since in-school attendance was suspended statewide in spring 2020 as COVID-19 set in.
North Platte students finished their 2019-20 school year with remote, online-driven learning, never returning to their classrooms after their official spring break started March 13, 2020.
But the district resumed in-person classes as the 2020-21 year began and never stopped, unlike some Omaha- and Lincoln-area districts where many or all students continued remote learning while the pandemic persisted.
“As guided by the Nebraska Department of Ed., comparisons of data from previous years is not appropriate,” said Vikki Carlson, director of secondary teaching and learning at Monday night’s school board meeting. “Comparisons among other school districts is also not appropriate for a number of reasons, mainly because these results came out of a pandemic year.”
The state Education Department in 2017 began having all high school juniors take the ACT as their main assessment of academic progress. The current statewide elementary and middle school assessment tests started in 2018.
Last spring’s NPHS graduating class had in-person classes canceled as juniors before they could take the ACT as a group. Some took the test on their own during their senior year.
Only 31% of the high school’s Class of 2022 members reached ACT proficiency levels in both English and math, while only 41% did so in science, according to the state’s report.
Comparable statewide proficiency figures — which also showed the pandemic’s impact — were 46% for English, 44% for math and 50% for science.
Proficiency results were more positive for last year’s North Platte elementary and middle schoolers, though geographic differences could be seen in the district’s six elementary schools.
» About 57% of Madison Middle School sixth graders were proficient at math and 44% in English, compared with 47% and 46% respectively statewide.
Seventh-graders at Adams Middle School were almost in line with their statewide peers. About 45% were proficient in math, one percentage point under the statewide average. Their English proficiency beat the state average, 47%-44%.
But 40% of Adams’ 2020-21 eighth-graders were scored as proficient in both math and English, compared with 45% statewide in math and 50% in English.
» Third-graders at the district’s six elementaries, which teach kindergartners through fifth graders, matched their statewide peers’ English proficiency average of 50%.
Fourth and fifth graders outpaced statewide proficiency averages in both English and math, while grades 3-5 ran from four to 10 points higher in math proficiency than their statewide peers.
» But proficiency percentages for 2020-21 showed that third- through fifth-graders in half of North Platte’s six elementaries substantially outpaced statewide averages. Results were more uneven in the others.
Leading the pace were Eisenhower and McDonald schools, both on North Platte’s west side, and Lake Maloney School south of the city and east of the lake.
Cody Elementary, closest to the U.P. tracks among south-side schools, strongly outpaced statewide proficiency percentages in grades 4 and 5 but significantly trailed them in grade 3.
Jefferson and Lincoln elementaries, the only east-side and north-side schools respectively, trailed statewide proficiency averages in all three grades taking the tests last spring.