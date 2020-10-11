Stapleton Public Schools board proposes bond issue for addition, remodeling at school

STAPLETON — The Stapleton community and school board came together to identify the greatest needs for Stapleton Public Schools, and the result is a bond issue proposal for an addition and remodeling at the school.

The bond issue would be for $2.9 million, but school board member Marcia Hora and Superintendent Howard Gaffney said no new taxes will be needed to service the proposed bond.

“Our community has been very receptive to what we would like to see take place,” Gaffney said. “The important thing with what we’re trying to do here is that there will be no new taxes to take care of this.”

The bond issue would be for 15 years, he said.

“We have some money in the building and grounds budget area that will ensure we can take care of that bond issue for years to come,” Gaffney said, “without having to tax more for the payment of that bond.

The special building fund fund levy is now 9 cents per $100 of valuation and would go to 3 cents without the new bond. If the bond issue passes, Gaffney said, there won’t be any tax increase but the tax rate will continue at its current 9 cents.